Happy Gudi Padwa 2023 Messages Quotes Wishes SMS Marathi Tamil Kannada Telugu

This festival is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month to mark the new beginning of the new year according to the Hindu calendar. Gudi Padwa is also the beginning of the first day of Navratri and Ghatasthapana also known as Kalash Sthapana is done on this day. The word padwa has been derived from a Sanskrit word that stands for the first day of the bright phase of the moon called in Sanskrit. This year Gudi Padwa is going to fall on 22nd March 2021. Today in this article we are sharing some quotes and wishes for the festival of Gudi padwa so that you can share it with your near and dear ones. Gudi Padwa Sms Wishes Images Quotes Messages Wallpapers Pics

Gudi Padwa Messages Wishes SMS in Marathi Tamil Kannada Telugu

Start the year with laughter, cheer and zeal.

Wishing everyone a peaceful and joyous Ugadi!

Khushian ho overflow

Masti kabhi na ho low

Dosti ka surur chaya rahe

Dhan aur Shorat ki ho bauchar

aisa aye apke liye Gudi Padva ka tyohar!

Hope This Gudi Padva May

Bring You Happiness,

Prosperity And Wealth.

From The Deep Of My Heart,

I Wish You And You Family,

Happy Gudi Padwa

And Happy New Year

Soneri suryachi soneri kirne, Soneri kirnancha soneri diwas.. Soneri diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha! Gudipadvyachya Hardik Shubhechha.

“New”day “New”morning “New”hopes “New”plans “New”success “New”feelings “New”joys Wishing u & Ur family a “Happy” & wonderful “GUDI PADVA”.

May this Gudi be the harbinger of Joy and Prosperity for you Happy Gudi Padwa.

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amidst fanfare and religious favor.May the day bestow on you and your family members.My best wishes with you. Aaushya ek vina, Ana sur bhavnanche. Ga dhund hovun tu sangit navin varshache. * HAPPY GUDI PADVA *

Soneri suryachi soneri kirne, Soneri kirnancha soneri diwas.. Soneri diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha! Gudipadvyachya Hardik Shubhechha.

Some days are good some bad

Sometimes you are happy, sometimes sad

This Padwa, I wish you dear

Year of happiness, with friends and family near

Happy Gudi Padwa

A new ray of light

A new beginning of success coming your way

Wish you the best life could offer

On This special Gudi Padwa Day

Happy Gudi Padwa.

वर्षामागून वर्ष जाती, बेत मनीचे तसेच राहती,

नव्या वर्षी नव्या भेटी, नव्या क्षणाशी नवी नाती,

नवी पहाट तुमच्यासाठी, शुभेच्छांची गाणी गाती! Happy Gudi Padwa

Happy Ugadi Wishes Sms Quotes Images Pictures Messages

