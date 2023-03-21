Happy Gudi Padwa 2023 Quotes Wishes Whatsapp Status Fb Dp HD Wallpapers Images

Gudi Padwa is a popular festival of Maharashtra where people celebrate the festival with full-on glory. As we all know in the state of Maharashtra on 22nd March people are all ready to celebrate the festival Gudi Padwa with much glory. The festival is traditionally known as Gudi Padwa, which indicates the starting of the New Year begins with the Chaitra month as per Hindu calendar.

According to Drikpanchang.com, the Tithi of Gudi Padwa for this year starting on April 12 after 08:00 AM and it will end on the next day at 10:16 AM. As per time, people can start the festivities post the Tithi will start.

The citizen of Maharashtra celebrates their New Year on this first day of Chaitra month according to rules and regulations of Hindu Lunar calendar. This day is called Gudi Padwa and the Konkani community celebrates the day and names it as Samwatsara. This year, the Gudi Padwa festival will be celebrating on march 22nd .

Gudi Padwa Quotes Wishes

This Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse.

Happy Gudi Padwa.

*************************

Raise the Gudi, join your hands

Pray to God He understands

Live each day to the fullest

May this Padwa bring nothing but the best.

*************************

Nilya nilya abhali

Shobhe unch gudhi

Nave nave varsha aale

Gheun gul-sakhrechi goli

Gudi padvyachya hardik shubhechcha!

*************************

Long live the tradition of hindu culture and as the generations have passed by hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger lets keep it up.

Best Wishes for Gudi Padwa

*************************

Aaushya ek vina, Ana sur bhavnanche.

Ga dhund hovun tu sangit navin varshache.

HAPPY GUDI PADVA.

*************************

Sweet n Sour

Here im Wishing you Luck

in Every aspect of life

This Gudi Padwa and always.

*************************

Soneri suryachi soneri kirne,

Soneri kirnancha soneri diwas..

Soneri diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha!

Gudipadvyachya Hardik Shubhechha.

*************************

Naxidar kathivari Reshmi vastr,

Tyachyavar chandicha lota,

ubharuni Marathi manachi GUDHI,

Sajra karuya ha Gudhipadwa!

Nutan Varshachya Hardik Shubheccha!

*************************

English SMS for Gudhi Pudwa festival:

This Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with good fortune

as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity

as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet

as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

*************************

On this auspicious occasion, in Gudi Padwa the family members of Maharashtra get together to celebrate the New Year and on this special day, they decorate their homes with flowers, rangolis, as well as the family, serves special kind of food.So now check here Tithi and timings of the Gudi Padwa Puja and which actually mark the beginning of the New Year day:

Gudi Padwa Messages Wallpapers Images

Lets pray for Peace and Harmony

for our country in coming year on this day

Wish you a very Happy Gudi Padwa.

Lets come together to have a resolution to spread

Love and Peace in Lives on this Honorary Day…

Happy Gudi Padwa.

This Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse.

Happy Gudi Padwa.

Long live the tradition of hindu culture and as the generations have passed by hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger lets keep it up.

Best Wishes for Gudi Padwa.

He nutan apna sarvana sukha, samruddhi ani bharabharatiche javo hich ishwar charni prarthana.

Gudipadvyache hardik shubheccha.

Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire, but not to envy

Good Wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a Happy New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

Memories of moments celebrated together.

Moments that have been attached in my heart, forever.

Make me Miss You even more this Gudi Padwa.

Hope this Gudi Padwa brings in Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness for you!

HAPPY Gudi Padwa.

Khushian ho overflow

Masti kabhi na ho low

Dosti ka surur chaya rahe

Dhan aur Shorat ki ho bauchar

aisa aye apke liye Gudi Padva ka tyohar!

Soneri suryachi soneri kirne,

Soneri kirnancha soneri diwas..

Soneri diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha!

Gudipadvyachya Hardik Shubhechha.

Define Gudi?

On this day people a wooden stick which is covered with a piece of yellow or bright red colored cloth. Then which should be either made up of silver, copper or bronze need to keep upside down on one end of the stick. A dash of vermilion (kumkum) and turmeric (haldi) need to apply on the Kalash. This ensemble is called Gudi which should be gradually kept near or outside the door or the window so that everybody can get to see this Gudi.

Now a garland should be taken which should be made of sugar candy (saakhar gaathi) and neem leaves and this need to be hanging with Gudi. This ritual signifies the bittersweet life experiences which people shares throughout their journey of life.

Gudi Padwa Sms Msgs

On this auspicious occasions of Gudi Padwa may you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!

*************************

May each day of this New Year be as bright and beautiful as this Rangoli… Wishing you a very. Happy Gudi Padwa!

*************************

May this New Year herald the advent of prosperty for you and your family. May God shower his blessings. Upon your home on the auspicious. Happy Gudi Padwa!

*************************

Raise the Gudi, join your hands

Pray to God He understands

Live each day to the fullest

May this Padwa bring nothing but the best.

*************************

Nilya nilya abhali

Shobhe unch gudhi

Nave nave varsha aale

Gheun gul-sakhrechi goli

Gudi padvyachya hardik shubhechcha!

*************************

Happy Gudhi Padwa, May Gudhi Padwa, the festival of purity and prosperity bring a kalash full of joys, riches and blessings to you.

Maharashtrians celebrate Gudi Padwa?

Days before the starting of Gudi Padwa, people need to clean their house. On the day of the festival, they will be decorating their houses and doorsteps with Rangoli. Flowers can be also used for the decoration of house alongside toran which will be made up with mango leaves which should be eventually hung near the door.

People take bath and wear new clothes as well as adopt traditional costume style. Women drape the Navari and-and men were Kurta alongside Dhoti or Pyjama. Now people do prayers to the Gudi after it will be kept in the window or near the door. They offer flowers, perform the aarti alongside Akshat need to apply on the Gudi.

The family gets together to celebrate this New Year festival and they also consuming a preparation that will be prepared with neem leaves and jiggery. It will symbolise the various parts and aspects of life. Shrikhand and Puran Poli are also cooked by women on this day.

Spiritual importance of Gudi Padwa:

As per mythology on this day, Lord Ram come back to Ayodhya alongside with his wife Sita and brother Lakshama, also on this day as per believes Ram defeated King Ravana in Lanka and he won Sita and Ayodhya.