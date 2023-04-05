Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Wishes Quotes Msgs Messages Whatsapp Status Images

Finally, the day has come when all the Hanuman Bhakts have celebrated this day as Hanuman Jayanti. On this Day Bhagwan Shir Hanuman Ji was born on the Full Moon of Chaitra month. As we all know that Bhagwan Hanuman Ji as called some other names also as Maruti Nandan, Pawan Putra Hanuman, Bajrang Bali. The North Indian Hindu community is the most popular community, which celebrates this Hanuman Jayanti, and On 6th April 2017 is the date when This Jayanti will celebrate by Hindu peoples. Hanuman Jayanti Images

Hanuman Jayanti 2023

In last few paragraphs article got the latest wishes and quotes which you can share with your friends and family.Shukla Paksha is the main time because this is most important time for all hindu’s because all the Hindu Festival is mostly come on this month.Hanuman Jayanti is the other term,which was used in Tamil Nadu.Hanuman Jayanti sms and Messages will share with you.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes Quotes

Sardar Hanuman Jayanti pe mandir gaya

Pujari ne arti di

Socho Sardar ne kya kiya?

Sardar arti ka diya buja kar bola

“Happy B’day Hanuman ji”

Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar

Jai Kapeesh Tihu Lok Ujagar

Ram Doot Atulit Bal Dhama

Anjani Putra Pawan Sut Nama

Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman

Best wishes on this Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti Sms Messages

Jab teri inayat par meri nazar jaati hai, Mere hanuman meri aankh bhar aati hai, Tu de raha hai mujhe is kadar, Ki hath dua me uthne se pahle hi jholi bhar jati hai. Happy Hanuman Jayanti

We bow to Maruti, Sri Hanuman, Who stands with his palms folded above his forehead, With a torrent of tears flowing down his eyes wherever The Names of Lord Rama are sung.

Janam Divas Ram Bhakt Hunumaan ka, Jalayi Vishal Lanka jisne sirf apni poonch se.. Janam Divas hai uss Balwaan kaa.Badhai ho Janam Divas Hunumaan Ka!

Hanuman Jayanti Facebook Status

Andhe ko jo aankhen de

Kamjoro ko baldaan

Aise hi hum par krupa karo,

Hai pawanputra Hanuman

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2017

Lord Hanuman Is The Symbol

Of Strength, Energy And Power.

So I Wish His Blessings

Should Be Alwyzz With U.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti To U.

We bow to Maruti, Sri Hanuman, Who stands with his palms, Folded above his forehead, With a torrent of tears flowing, Down his eyes wherever, The Names of Lord Rama are sung

Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan, Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

