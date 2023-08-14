Hello guys, Advance wishes of Independence to all the readers of this blog. Independence Day is one of the biggest events of India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and happiness. Independence day is celebrated on 15th August every year. India got freedom from Britain in 1947. Independence Day is the day when people pay homage to the leaders who fought for their country. Independence Day is a gazetted holiday in India on August 15 each year and is observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural events. A parade is held in the morning at India Gate. On this day people also fly kites and the skies are dotted with countless kites flown from rooftops and fields to symbolize India’s free spirit of India. In this article we have got speeches, essay,s and poems for kids to prepare for school and colleges.

Independence Day Speech

Independence Day Speech in hindi

आजादी कहें या स्वतंत्रता ये ऐसा शब्द है जिसमें पूरा आसमान समाया है। आजादी एक स्वाभाविक भाव है या यूँ कहें कि आजादी की चाहत मनुष्य को ही नहीं जीव-जन्तु और वनस्पतियों में भी होती है। सदियों से भारत अंग्रेजों की दासता में था, उनके अत्याचार से जन-जन त्रस्त था। खुली फिजा में सांस लेने को बेचैन भारत में आजादी का पहला बिगुल 1857 में बजा किन्तु कुछ कारणों से हम गुलामी के बंधन से मुक्त नही हो सके। वास्तव में आजादी का संघर्ष तब अधिक हो गया जब बाल गंगाधर तिलक ने कहा कि “स्वतंत्रता हमारा जन्मसिद्ध अधिकार है”।

अनेक क्रांतिकारियों और देशभक्तों के प्रयास तथा बलिदान से आजादी की गौरव गाथा लिखी गई है। यदि बीज को भी धरती में दबा दें तो वो धूप तथा हवा की चाहत में धरती से बाहर आ जाता है क्योंकि स्वतंत्रता जीवन का वरदान है। व्यक्ति को पराधीनता में चाहे कितना भी सुख प्राप्त हो किन्तु उसे वो आन्नद नही मिलता जो स्वतंत्रता में कष्ट उठाने पर भी मिल जाता है। तभी तो कहा गया है कि

पराधीन सपनेहुँ सुख नाहीं।

जिस देश में चंद्रशेखर, भगत सिंह, राजगुरू, सुभाष चन्द्र, खुदिराम बोस, रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल जैसे क्रान्तिकारी तथा गाँधी, तिलक, पटेल, नेहरु, जैसे देशभकत मौजूद हों उस देश को गुलाम कौन रख सकता था। आखिर देशभक्तों के महत्वपूर्ण योगदान से 14 अगस्त की अर्धरात्री को अंग्रेजों की दासता एवं अत्याचार से हमें आजादी प्राप्त हुई थी। ये आजादी अमूल्य है क्योंकि इस आजादी में हमारे असंख्य भाई-बन्धुओं का संघर्ष, त्याग तथा बलिदान समाहित है। ये आजादी हमें उपहार में नही मिली है। वंदे मातरम् और इंकलाब जिंदाबाद की गर्जना करते हुए अनेक वीर देशभक्त फांसी के फंदे पर झूल गए। 13 अप्रैल 1919 को जलियाँवाला हत्याकांड, वो रक्त रंजित भूमि आज भी देश-भक्त नर-नारियों के बलिदान की गवाही दे रही है।

15 August Flag Images

आजादी अपने साथ कई जिम्मेदारियां भी लाती है, हम सभी को जिसका ईमानदारी से निर्वाह करना चाहिए किन्तु क्या आज हम 66 वर्षों बाद भी आजादी की वास्तिवकता को समझकर उसका सम्मान कर रहे है? आलम तो ये है कि यदि स्कूलों तथा सरकारी दफ्तरों में 15 अगस्त न मनाया जाए और उस दिन छुट्टी न की जाए तो लोगों को याद भी न रहे कि स्वतंत्रता दिवस हमारा राष्ट्रीय त्योहार है जो हमारी जिंदगी के सबसे अहम् दिनों में से एक है ।

एक सर्वे के अनुसार ये पता चला कि आज के युवा को स्वतंत्रता के बारे में सबसे ज्यादा जानकारी फिल्मों के माध्यम से मिलती है और दूसरे नम्बर पर स्कूल की किताबों से जिसे सिर्फ मनोरंजन या जानकारी ही समझता है। उसकी अहमियत को समझने में सक्षम नही है। ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर खुद को अपडेट करके और आर्थिक आजादी को ही वास्तिक आजादी समझ रहा है। वेलेंटाइन डे को स्वतंत्रता दिवस से भी बङे पर्व के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है।

आज हम जिस खुली फिजा में सांस ले रहे हैं वो हमारे पूर्वजों के बलिदान और त्याग का परिणाम है। हमारी नैतिक जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि मुश्किलों से मिली आजादी की रुह को समझें। आजादी के दिन तिरंगे के रंगो का अनोखा अनुभव महसूस करें इस पर्व को भी आजद भारत के जन्मदिवस के रूप में पूरे दिल से उत्साह के साथ मनाएं। स्वतंत्रता का मतलब केवल सामाजिक और आर्थिक स्वतंत्रता न होकर एक वादे का भी निर्वाह करना है कि हम अपने देश को विकास की ऊँचाइयों तक ले जायेंगें। भारत की गरिमा और सम्मान को सदैव अपने से बढकर समझेगें। रविन्द्र नाथ टैगोर की कविताओं से कलम को विराम देते हैं।

15th August 2023 Essay

The 15th of August is a very important day in the history of our country – India.

It was on this day in 1947 that India became independent. We won freedom after a hard struggle. On this day our first Prime Minister Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled The National Flag at The Red Fort for the first time.

All the people irrespective of their caste, look, and creed celebrates this day every year amidst great rejoicing. It is declared a public holiday. On this day we take a pledge to defend our freedom with all our might.

Independence Day is celebrated all over India with great joy. People hold meetings. Fly the tricolor and sing the national anthem. There is great enthusiasm among them.

In Delhi, the capital of India, this day is celebrated with great pomp and show. People gather in large numbers into the parade ground in front of the red fort. There are great hustle and bustle everywhere. They line up the roads all leading to the fort and eagerly wait for the arrival of the Prime Minster.

The foreign ambassadors and dignitaries also participate in the celebrations. The prime minster unfurls the national flag. A guard of honor is given by the local police and armed forces personnel. A salute of 21 guns is fired. The military band plays the national anthem. The Prime Minister greets the ambassadors seated at the parapet and delivers a speech.

Homage is paid to those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country. After the Prime Minister’s speech, the functions come to an end with the recital of our national anthem, ‘Jan Gina Manna’ and the crowd begins to melt away.

The Independence Day reminds us of those patriots who fought and suffered to win freedom for us.

15 अगस्त 1947 का दिन भारत के इतिहास में स्वर्ण अक्षरों में लिखा गया है I इस दिन ही हमारा देश अंग्रेजो की दासता से आजाद हुआ I इस पर्व को सभी धर्मों के लोग ख़ुशी ख़ुशी मनाते हैं I 15 अगस्त के दिन हर साल हमारे देश के प्रधानमंत्री लाल किले पर तिरंगा फहराते हैं I इस आजादी के लिए देश के बहुत लोगों ने बलिदान दिया I भगत सिंह, सुखदेव, राजगुरु, चंदरशेखर आजाद, सुभाष चन्द्र बोस, लाला लाजपत राय आदि कितने ही क्रांतिकारियों ने अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी आजादी के लिए I

महात्मा गांधी ने देश की आजादी में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया I आजादी के लिए इन लोगों के अंग्रेजों के बहुत जुल्म सहे I नौजवान आजादी के लिए हँसते हँसते फांसी पर चढ़ गये I हम इन लोगों के महान बलिदान को कभी नहीं भुला सकते हैं I

देश को आजादी तो मिली पर भारत माता के दो टुकड़े हो गये I भारत से अलग होकर पाकिस्तान नाम का नया देश बना I साम्प्रदायिकता की आग में लाखों लोग जल गये I आजादी के दीवानों ने अपनी जान की कीमत देकर हम लोगों के लिए आजादी हासिल की I इसलिए लोग 15 अगस्त के दिन को बहुत हर्षोउलास के साथ मनाते हैं और शहीदों को याद करके उनको नमन करते हैं I आज हम चाहे कितनी भी तरक्की कर लें पर हम कभी भारत और आजादी के लिए हुए शहीदों का कर्ज कभी नहीं उतार सकते I

77th Independence Day Poems

My India

Better than Heaven or Arcadia

I love thee, O my India!

And thy love I shall give

To every brother nation that lives.

God made the Earth;

Man-made confining countries

And their fancy-frozen boundaries.

But with unfound boundless love

I behold the borderland of my India

Expanding into the World.

Hail, mother of religions, lotus, scenic beauty,

and sages!

Thy wide doors are open,

Welcoming God’s true sons through all ages.

Where Ganges, woods, Himalayan caves, and

men dream God –

I am hallowed; my body touched that sod

– by Swami Yogananda, Paramhansa

“Where the mind is without fear

and the head is held high;

Where knowledge is free;

Where the world has not been

broken up into fragments by

narrow domestic walls;

Where words come out from

the depth of truth;

Where tireless striving stretches

its arms towards perfection;

Where the clear stream of reason

has not lost its way into the dreary

desert sand of dead habit;

Where the mind is lead forward by thee

into ever-widening thought and action-

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father,

let my country awake.”

– by Rabindranath Tagore

ये पेड़ ये पत्ते ये शाखें भी परेशान हो जाएं !

अगर परिंदे भी हिन्दू और मुस्लमान हो जाएं . .

न मस्जिद को जानते हैं ,

न शिवालों को जानते हैं जो भूखे पेट होते हैं,

वो सिर्फ निवालों को जानते हैं.

मेरा यही अंदाज ज़माने को खलता है.

की मेरा चिराग हवा के खिलाफ क्यों जलता है……

में अमन पसंद हूँ, मेरे शहर में दंगा रहने दो…

लाल और हरे में मत बांटो, मेरी छत पर तिरंगा रहने दो

Bharat maa ke amar saputon,

path par aage badhate jaana.

parwat nadiyaan aur samandar,

hans kar paaya sabhi kar jaana.

tumame Himgiri ki unchaayi,

saagar jaisi geharaayi hai.

leharon ki masti hai tum mein,

suraj jaisi tarunaayi hai.

Bhagat Singh, Rana Pratap ka,

Behata rakt tumhaare tan mein,

Gautam, Gandhi, Mahaveer sa,

rehata satya tumhaare man mein.

sankat aaya jab dharti par,

tumane bhishan sangraam kiya.

maar bhagaaya dushman ko fir,

jag mein apana naam kiya.

aane waale naye vishav mein,

tum bhi kuchh kar ke dikhlaana.

Bharat ke unnat lalaat ko,

jag mein unchaa aur uthaana.

Thank you for visiting this article. We hope this article on Happy Independence Day 2023 Long Speech Short Essay Poems for Kids in Hindi English is being like and appreciated by you. Please do not forget to share this article on social networking sites such as facebook, whatsapp, hike, bbm, wechat, instagram, line, viber, pinterest, stumble upon, twitter etc. You can also provide us with your feedback below the article in the commenting section. Stay connected with us to get more updates on latest news and many more.