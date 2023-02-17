Happy Maha Shivratri Sms, Wishes & WhatsApp Status Images: Here wishing everyone a very Happy and prosperous Maha Shivratri, may this special day bring happiness and good health in your life. As we all know that Shivratri is a Hindu festival and the celebration of this day can be observe all over India in the temples people worship Lord Shiva and greet the god with fruits and milk. The big and popular Festival of Hindu and this is the only festival of Hindu which remarks a remembrance of “overcoming darkness and ignorance” in all the people’s life. The festival is celebrated by worship Goddess Shiva by chanting prayers and also many peoples do fasting and contemplating on values and attributes such as confidence, non-harm to all the peoples, compassion, mercy, and the development of Shiva.

Apart from this, the faithful believers stay up all night while some of them went to the Shiva temples or also on a wayfaring to Jyotirlingams. The big festival Mahashivratri is on 26th July 2022 and for wishing your colleagues and friends there are several pics and quotes with many wishes are given below.

Maha Shivratri Sms Messages

SHIV ki Jyoti Se Noor Milta Hai,

Sabke dil ko surur milta hai,

Jo bhi jaata hai BHOLE ke dwaar,

Kuchh na kuchh zarror milta hai,

“JAI BABA AMARNATH”

Happy Shivratri to all of you.

Shivratri blessings to you and your family.

May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health.

Show your blessings and love on elders, children and

your beloved on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivartri.

Bhagwan Bholenath, I pray to you for all the people in this world.

Please give everyone happiness, peace and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today.

Om Namah Shivaaye!!

We wish you all a very Happy Shivratri.

May Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati shower their blessings to everyone.

May this festival be a purposeful one for everybody.

Wishing you all a very happy Mahahivrati.

God bless you all with lots and lots of happiness,

your wishes will be accomplished.

Om Namah Shivaya.

May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all and give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties in their lives.

Maha Shivratri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein.

Maha Shivratri Whatsapp Status Dp

On this pious occasion of Mahashivratri,

many many greetings to all of you.

May Lord Shiva shower on you his blessings

with happiness, prosperity & peace.



Lokaha Samasthah Sukhino Bhavanto” – Oh Lord of the Lords grant peace & prosperity to the entire mankind. Show the correct and right path to each & every human being in this universe.

Happy Mahashivratri!



Happy Shivratri!! May Shivji shower his blessings on both of you. Shaan hope you meet your life partner soon and have a happy life.



Mahashivratri Mubark ho!

Sabki Mahashivratri mangalmaye ho.

Shiv Ki Shakti Shiv Ki Bhakti,

Khushi Ki Bahar Mile Shivratrike Pavan Avsar Par

Apko Zindagi Ki Ek Acchhi Nai Suravat Mile,

Happy Mahashivratri



Shivratri ke is pawan parv par

safalta ka damru sadev aapke oopar bajta rehe



Sabke Dilon Ko Surur Milta Hai,

Jo Bhi Jaata Hai BHOLEY Ke Dwaar,

Kuch Na Kuch Zaroor Milta Hai

Jai Baba Amarnath

Jai Baba Bholeynath



Let us celebrate Mahashivratree night.

The night of Shiva-Parvati union.

The night of destruction and the night of creation.

The night of the Lord of lords.

Happy Shivaratri



Bole Aaye Aapke Dwar Sang Leke Sara Parivar Kare Aappe Khusyon Ki Bauchar Aajaye Aapke Jivan Main Bahar Mubarak Ho Aapko Shivratri Ka Tyoha



Shiv ki mahima aparampar,

Shiv karte sabka udhar,

Unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe,

aur Bhole Shankar aapke jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de.

OM NAMAH SHIVAY

Happy Shivratri Wishes 2022

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of Maagha month according to the Hindi calendar. The festival is also called as Shiv-Shakti considering Goddess Parvati the symbol of shakti (power).

The ritual of this festival includes the Puja performed on the Shivlings and fasting and staying awake throughout the shivratri night. According to legends, Mahashivratri falls on the 13th night/14th day in the Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalguna in the Hindu calendar.

On Shivraatri, acknowledge your devotion to Lord Shiva by spreading the word. People in this day share messages and wishes with their near and dear once. so if you are looking for these stuff, then you are at the right place. Go below and share it as much as possible.

Maha Shivratri Images Pictures

We wish you a very very Happy Maha Shivratri 🙂 Stay tuned with us for more updates.