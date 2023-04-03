So Finally the Day has come when all the Jainism People is celebrating this day as the birth anniversary of Lord Mahaviraa as Mahavir Jayanti and this occasion is as also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak.We all know that all the Jain community are following the Mahavira teaching. Happy Mahavir Jayanti Images

The Day started with Load Mahavira Abhishek then all the Jain People visited the temples and offer prayers. Generally Mahavir Jayanti in March and April month. According to the Jain calendar, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated of Chaitra month on the thirteenth day of the rising moon.

In Below Section you Find the Latest and Unique Collection of Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Sms and Messages, then you get the quotes to share with your near and dear once.Load Mahaviraa was son of of King Siddartha of Kundgraam and Queen Trishala.Well in this year Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on 25th April 2023.

If you are looking for the latest collection of Mahavir Jayanti 2023 sms and messages then you are on the right place below in this article you will get an awesome collection of Quotes and Whatsapp status so that you can share with me your near and dear.

Lord Mahavira is acclaimed as one of the greatest Jain Prophet who preached about non-violence, peace and social reformations.

Mahavir Jayanti Sms Wishes

Arihant ki boli

Siddhon ka saar

Acharyon ka path

Sadhuon ka sath

Ahinsa ka prachar

Mubarak ho aapko Mahivar Jaynti ka tyohar

I always ask Lord Mahavir to give you what you DESERVE,

Not what you DESIRE…!!

It is because your Desires may be few…!

But you Deserve a LOT…!

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Lets Pray for Peace and Hormony

for all the humandkind on

this auspicious day Happy Mahavir Jayanti

Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti May

Lord Mahavir Bless you on Mahavir Jayanti and Always

Mahavir Jayanti Fb Quotes

The best way

To observe such

Auspicious occasion

Is to strive for peace

And strengthening the

Bonds of brotherhood…

Happy Mahavir Jayanti

May the preachings of Lord Mahavira:

Samyak-Darshana – Right Faith

Samyak-Jnana – Right Knowledge and

Samyak-Charitra – Right Conduct together gives us the real path to attain the liberation of ourselves!

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!!

Mahavir Jayanti Whatsapp Messages

Dharam Me Dhikawa Nahi Hona Chahiye .. Kyonki Dhikhave Say Sada Dukh Hota Hai. Aese Anmol Vichal They Bhagwan Mahavir Ke Happy Mahavir Jayanti…

Fight with yourself,

why fight with external foes?

He, who conquers himself through himself,

will obtain happiness. ~ Lord Mahavira

Have a blessed Mahavir Jayanti!

Learn

Dignity from Ram

Service from Shravan;

Target from Eklavya;

Friendship from Krishna;

Philanthropy from Karan;

Non-veiolence from Buddha;

And Meditation from Mhavira!

Happy Mahavir Jayanti! Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Quotes

