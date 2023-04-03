So Finally the Day has come when all the Jainism People is celebrating this day as the birth anniversary of Lord Mahaviraa as Mahavir Jayanti and this occasion is as also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak.We all know that all the Jain community are following the Mahavira teaching. Happy Mahavir Jayanti Images
The Day started with Load Mahavira Abhishek then all the Jain People visited the temples and offer prayers. Generally Mahavir Jayanti in March and April month. According to the Jain calendar, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated of Chaitra month on the thirteenth day of the rising moon.
In Below Section you Find the Latest and Unique Collection of Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Sms and Messages, then you get the quotes to share with your near and dear once.Load Mahaviraa was son of of King Siddartha of Kundgraam and Queen Trishala.Well in this year Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on 25th April 2023.
If you are looking for the latest collection of Mahavir Jayanti 2023 sms and messages then you are on the right place below in this article you will get an awesome collection of Quotes and Whatsapp status so that you can share with me your near and dear.
Lord Mahavira is acclaimed as one of the greatest Jain Prophet who preached about non-violence, peace and social reformations.
Mahavir Jayanti Sms Wishes
Arihant ki boli
Siddhon ka saar
Acharyon ka path
Sadhuon ka sath
Ahinsa ka prachar
Mubarak ho aapko Mahivar Jaynti ka tyohar
I always ask Lord Mahavir to give you what you DESERVE,
Not what you DESIRE…!!
It is because your Desires may be few…!
But you Deserve a LOT…!
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
Lets Pray for Peace and Hormony
for all the humandkind on
this auspicious day Happy Mahavir Jayanti
Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti May
Lord Mahavir Bless you on Mahavir Jayanti and Always
Mahavir Jayanti Fb Quotes
The best way
To observe such
Auspicious occasion
Is to strive for peace
And strengthening the
Bonds of brotherhood…
Happy Mahavir Jayanti
May the preachings of Lord Mahavira:
Samyak-Darshana – Right Faith
Samyak-Jnana – Right Knowledge and
Samyak-Charitra – Right Conduct together gives us the real path to attain the liberation of ourselves!
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!!
Mahavir Jayanti Whatsapp Messages
Dharam Me Dhikawa Nahi Hona Chahiye .. Kyonki Dhikhave Say Sada Dukh Hota Hai. Aese Anmol Vichal They Bhagwan Mahavir Ke Happy Mahavir Jayanti…
Fight with yourself,
why fight with external foes?
He, who conquers himself through himself,
will obtain happiness. ~ Lord Mahavira
Have a blessed Mahavir Jayanti!
Learn
Dignity from Ram
Service from Shravan;
Target from Eklavya;
Friendship from Krishna;
Philanthropy from Karan;
Non-veiolence from Buddha;
And Meditation from Mhavira!
Happy Mahavir Jayanti! Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Quotes
