Happy Maundy Thursday 2023 Quotes, Wishes, Sayings, Bible Verses, Prayers, Images & Pictures

Maundy Thursday is the Christian holy day, also known as Holy Thursday, which falls on Thursday just one day before Good Friday or the Friday before Easter. It is the holy day for Christians across the world and is the fifth day of Holy Week, followed by Holy Wednesday and Good Friday.

On this Holy day Jesus celebrated his last Passover with his followers and the day celebrated to remember and honour the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his Apostles, a day before his execution. Happy Good Friday Quotes

Also, on this day, Jesus washes away the feet of his followers setting an example that we should love and serve one another in humbleness. He then told his followers to do the same for everyone correspondingly.

Maundy Thursday Other Names

Maundy Thursday is also known as Holy Thursday, Covenant Thursday, Great and Holy Thursday, Sheer Thursday, Thursday of Mysteries, amongst further names. Easter Day Sunday Bible Verses

When is Maundy Thursday?

Maundy Thursday constantly falls between March 19 and April 22 usually, but these dates also fall on not the same days conditional on which calendar is used liturgically whether the Gregorian calendar or Julian calendar.

On the occasion, IBTimes India has gathered top ten quotes about the Holy Eucharist.

1. “It would be easier for the world to survive without the sun than to do so without the Holy Mass.” – Padre Pio

2. “I throw myself at the foot of the Tabernacle like a dog at the foot of his Master.” – St. John Vianney

3. “I hunger for the bread of God, the flesh of Jesus Christ …; I long to drink of his blood, the gift of unending love.” – St. Ignatius of Antioch

4. “God dwells in our midst, in the Blessed Sacrament of the altar.” – St. Maximilian Kolbe

5. “When you look at the Crucifix, you understand how much Jesus loved you then. When you look at the Sacred Host you understand how much Jesus loves you now.” – Blessed Mother Teresa

6. “The Eucharist is the source and summit of the Christian life.” – Pope John Paul II

7. “The best way to economize time is to ‘lose’ half an hour each day attending Holy Mass.” – Frederic Ozanam

8. “The Bread that we need each day to grow in eternal life, makes of our will a docile instrument of the Divine Will; sets the Kingdom of God within us; gives us pure lips, and a pure heart with which to glorify his holy name.” – Edith Stein

9. “If we but paused for a moment to consider attentively what takes place in this Sacrament, I am sure that the thought of Christ’s love for us would transform the coldness of our hearts into a fire of love and gratitude.” – St. Angela of Foligno

10. “The Eucharist is the Sacrament of Love; It signifies Love, it produces Love.” – St. Thomas Aquinas

When u face problems in life

don’t ask GOD to take them away

Ask Him to show His purpose

Ask ways how to live a day searching his purpose for you.

Happy Maundy Thursday 2020 Blesses Holy Thursday. For me, this is sadder than good Friday. This is the time when Jesus offered himself as the lamb at the last supper. A perfect God demands a perfect justice

He cannot let us get away with sin.

We used God's gift of our free will to trespass

So heaven's gates were closed; we couldn't get in Today is Holy Thursday, we commemorate the Last Supper within hours Judas betrays Jesus. God bless you. Jesus took bread, gave thanks, broke it, and gave it to them, saying, This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me. Happy Holy Thursday.

May on this Maundy Thursday we start it with

Fasting and Prayers so that we can bring

God’s mercy and forgiveness on all mankind

Let's Pray together. As he bathes our feet and feeds us with his very self he simply asks us: Let me love you. Happy Holy Thursday. Happy Holy Thursday, everybody! Hope you all have a safe and joyous Easter weekend! Happy Holy Thursday everybody….remember Jesus said on his last supper to love one another, as He has loved us…

Maundy Thursday Bible Verses

Luke 22:27-38: “When the hour came, Jesus and his apostles reclined at the table. 15 And he said to them, “I have eagerly desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer. For I tell you, I will not eat it again until it finds fulfillment in the kingdom of God.” After taking the cup, he gave thanks and said, “Take this and divide it among you. For I tell you I will not drink again from the fruit of the vine until the kingdom of God comes.” And he took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, “This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me…”

John 13:2-17: “Jesus knew that the Father had put all things under his power, and that he had come from God and was returning to God; so he got up from the meal, took off his outer clothing, and wrapped a towel around his waist. After that, he poured water into a basin and began to wash his disciples’ feet, drying them with the towel that was wrapped around him. He came to Simon Peter, who said to him, “Lord, are you going to wash my feet?” Jesus replied, “You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand.” “No,” said Peter, “you shall never wash my feet.” Jesus answered, “Unless I wash you, you have no part with me.” “Then, Lord,” Simon Peter replied, “not just my feet but my hands and my head as well!”

The washing of the feet and the sacrament of the Eucharist: two expressions of one and the same mystery of love entrusted to the disciples, so that, Jesus says, "as I have done… so also must you do" (Jn 13: 15). — Pope John Paul II Earth's saddest day and gladdest day were just three days apart! — Susan Coolidge, author

“Blesses Holy Thursday. For me, this is sadder than good Friday. This is the time when Jesus offered himself as the lamb at the last supper.”

“Today is Holy Thursday, we commemorate the Last Supper within hours Judas betrays Jesus. God bless you.”

“Jesus took bread, gave thanks, broke it, and gave it to them, saying, This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me. Happy Holy Thursday 2020.”

“Happy Holy Thursday everybody….remember Jesus said on his last supper to love one another, as He has loved us…”

