Festivals

Happy New Year Status in Punjabi SMS Messages Whatsapp Status Facebook DP Images Photos 2024

Hello friends, today here in this article we are providing you complete all wishes, SMS, WhatsApp status in Punjabi which you can send to your friends and family members. As we all know from tomorrow on-wards New Year is starting so, we all need to celebrate this day in some unique ways and in a new style. New Year is a festival of new hopes, joys, and happiness. This day is celebrated all over worldwide with great love, do parties, and much more. We wish you all a very happy, joyful, and Advance New Year 2024. Hope this upcoming New Year be full of happiness to you and your family and its bring lots of joy in your daily life. On this occasion of New Year’s day, People come together to celebrate the New Year. Now below get the complete list of SMS, wishes of happy new year 2024. {HNY} 2024 Happy New Years Eve Quotes Sayings Wishes

new year 2024 sms

happy new year status in punjabi

assi navi kitaab kholan laggy waan.
jis dy saare safy khaali ne.
fair assi estey navi shuruaat karaan gen navay lafz sajaawann gen.
essi liye kendey ne guzreya wakq mur k ni aaonda.
saadi dua j aan wala saal tuhaady liye licky hovey.
 
+++++++++++++++++
 
Is saal tusi pahuncho safalta de shikhar te safalta tuhade kadam chumme dhan daulat tuhade agge pichhe ghumme ehi meri dilli kamana tuhade waste Nava saal liyave khushiyan tuhade waste Happy new year 2024
+++++++++++++++++
 
Har pal di apni keemat swer navi umeed liyave Shaam liyandi pyar raat supne te need liyave umeed nava saal tere layi lucky hove har baar Happy new year 2024
 
+++++++++++++++++
new year 2024
Menu maaf karin Ek Buri Khabar Hai menu bhul jaana PLz… Main kujh dina baad tuhanu hamesha waste chorke ja riha haan Tuhada apna Year 2021 But par tuhanu ik nava dost deke ja riha haan YEAR 2024 Happy new year 2024
 
+++++++++++++++++
 
Teryian khushiyan ho jaan double na aave teri jindagi ch koyi v trouble Rab rakhe tenu smart te fit tere layi nava saal super duper te jave HIT ! Happy new year 2024
 
+++++++++++++++++
 
Pal Pal waqt gujar jayega 1 ghante baad nava saal aayega hune hi tuhanu new year wish kar deva nahin te eh baaji koyi hor maar jayega Happy new year 2024
 
+++++++++++++++++
 
Ik din da hai swaal mudhke na aavega purana saal jeelo har pal khushi de naal Swagat karo nave saal da bite hoye palan de naal jo beet gaye kise naal pichhle saal Happy new year 2024
 
+++++++++++++++++
 
Purana saal ho riha sab to dur ehi hai kudrat da dastoor Purane din sochan nu ho gaye asi majboor Nava saal aun wala hai Manalo khashuiyan machalo dhoom Happy new year 2024
+++++++++++++++++

Punjabi new year images photo 2024

Last day of the year status 2024

new year 2024

http://dekhnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/Happy-New-Year-2016-Download-3D-Wallpapers-3.jpg” rel=”attachment wp-att-23163″>

happy new year wishes in punjabi

ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਹਰ ਦਿਨ ਨੂੰ ਜੀਵੰਤ ਅਤੇ ਨ੍ਯੂ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ.

ਜਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਕਈ ਕਾਰਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਿਆਉਣਾ.

+++++++++++++

Purana saal ho riha sab to dur ehi hai kudrat da dastoor Purane din sochan nu ho gaye asi majboor Nava saal aun wala hai Manalo khashuiyan machalo dhoom Happy new year 2024.

+++++++++++++

assi navi kitaab kholan laggy waan.
jis dy saare safy khaali ne.
fair assi estey navi shuruaat karaan gen navay lafz sajaawann gen.
essi liye kendey ne guzreya wakq mur k ni aaonda.
saadi dua j aan wala saal tuhaady liye lucky hovey

+++++++++++++

Teryian khushiyan ho jaan double na aave teri jindagi ch koyi v trouble Rab rakhe tenu smart te fit tere layi nava saal super duper te jave HIT ! Happy new year 2024

+++++++++++++

Puri hove har tamanna tuhadi,

asmaan ho je tuhada dharti hoye tuhadi,

nave saal te shubh kamna hai sadi.

+++++++++++++

Nava saal liyave khushiyan hazaar mile apnya da pyar 2021 nu kehdo sat shri akaal 2024 da karo swagat pyar naal Happy new year 2024.

+++++++++++++

Advance Happy New Year 2024 Sms Whatsapp Status

Umeed Hai Nawa Saal Nawian Khusiyan Lai Ke Ayega,
Nawian Chahtan, Nawian Umeedan Nu Jagaunde Raho,
Parayapan Aksar Rishteyan Nu Tod Dinda Hai,
Jo Dil Da Saaf Hai Usnu Apnao,
Es New Year Te Meri Bas Ehi Dua Hai,
Tusi Khil Khila Ke Hasde Muskaraunde Raho
Wishing a Happy New Year

+++++++++++++

We hope you love this article, stay tuned for ore updates. Be Happy :)

