Republic day is an important day in India. It’s when the Indian constitution was written on Jan 26th 1950. This day is very significant in Indian history as on this day India became a republic from the ‘British Dominion’. Every year this day is celebrated with much enthusiasm throughout India. 26th January Day Quotes

This transition of India into a sovereign democratic republic nation is indeed a historical event. Republic Day is one of the three national holidays of India and the greatest festival celebrated in the country.

It is a great day for everyone who lives in India. It is a day of remembrance, thanksgiving, and rejoicing. It is a day to remember cherish and keep alive the fond memories of our great national heroes who have shed their blood for the freedom of our nation.

Much effort is put towards organizing events and celebrations that occur on Republic Day in India. Large military parades are held in New Delhi and the state capitals. Representatives of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force and traditional dance troupes take part in the parades.

Justice

Liberty

Equality

Fraternity

May our dream of a new tomorrow come true for us

Happy Republic Day.

I’ve got a rocket

In my pocket;

I cannot stop 2 play.

Away it goes!

I’ve burned my toes.

It’s Republic Day.

On this special day,

lets promise our motherland that

we will do everything

to enrich and preserve our heritage

our ethos and our treasure

happy republic day.

On this day think of our past and

Try to built better future for all of us..

It is a duty of all of us!!

I am proud to be an Indian.

Happy Republic Day

On the Republic Day

Let’s carry on ritually remembering

each other and greet

on occasions, on anniversaries;

let’s carry on to count years,

add on the numbers,

for the delight of managers

of our affairs;

let’s hope for the magic wand

to work miracles by the turn

of the endless night.

Today Is The Day When Everyone Young Or Old,

Tall Or Short,

Light Skin Or Dark Must Come Together

To Show The Whole World

That This Nation Is The Best Nation

Under The Sun.

Happy Republic Day.

Reunite On This Republic Day

To Celebrate the Victory of Our Freedom Fighters

and Rejoice in the Sacrifices

That Made It Possible On This Republic Day,

Let Us Unite In the Chant Vande Mataram

and Let the Glory of Our Land

and the Spirit of India Live Forever.

Republic Day Is the Time to Recall

The Famous Vande Mataram

The Chant That Gave Us The Freedom

May The Indian Spirit Prosper Forever

To Remember Is To Cherish

Let Us Remember and Chant Vande Mataram.

All May There Be Peace and Prosperity

and May We Rejoice In the Blessings

that Our Country Has Given Us

Happy Best Republic Day Wishes to All.

May the Prosperity and Love

Brought To Us by Our Freedom Fighters

Live Forever Wishing You and Everyone

with You a Happy and Prosperous Republic Day

May the Glory of India Live Forever.

This is the country of colors and faith in spirituals. Lets this Republic day reminds us for the work and life given by our leaders to safe and happy life.

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY.



Still Sleeping? The nation need you! You need to be Awaken! You are part of world’s biggest Democracy.. Today is the day when We got our own constitution..

Its Indian Republic Day.



DESH bahkto ke balidaan se, SWATNATRA hoye hai hum.. koi puche kon ho to GRAV se kahnge bhartiya hai ham..

**HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY**

Watan ki sar bulandi me, humara naam shamil, Guzarte rehna hai humko sada ese mukamo se. Saare jahan se achchha Hindusitan humara-humara, Wish you a very happy Republic

Aao jhuk kar salam kare unko, jinke hisse me ye mukam aata hai, khusnasib hota hai wo khoon jo desh ke kaam aata hai,

*HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY*



Kyun marte ho yaro snam ke liye, Na degi duppta kfan ke liye, Marna hai to maro VATAN ke liye, TIRANGA to mile ga kfan ke liye.Jai Hind

Happy Republic day

Main iska Hanuman hoon Ye desh mera RAM hai, Chhati chir ke dekh lo Andar baitha HINDUSTAN hai. Jay Hind!

Happy Republic Day

wish you a very very Republic day from dekh news team.