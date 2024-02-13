Happy Saint Anti Valentine’s Day 2024 Wishes Quotes Images Whatsapp Status Dp

Valentine’s Day is celebrate on 14th February every year by the couples who are in love with each other. valentine’s Day is also known as Saint Valentine’s Day. n this day people share unique, romantic gifts and cards with their loved ones. Also they try to make Valentine Day memorable & romantic.

Saint Anti Valentine’s Day 2024

Worldwide, Valentine’s Day is a day for lovers. Traditionally, everyone goes all out to let their special someone knows how much they are appreciated on this day and everyday. Some will say it with flowers while others will bring on the bling.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to express your love and devotion to your better half. While there are some people who find it easy to come up with a perfect Valentine’s Day message for their loved ones, there are others who may find it difficult to express their feelings.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2024: Poems Quotes For Him

So guys here we have shared some unique and beautiful wishes and wallpapers which you can share with your love on the special occasion of Valentines Day 2024.

Happy Valentine’s Day Wishes Messages

Valentine’s Day is a special day to shower your love on your boyfriends/girlfriend. Wishes and messages are the best way to express your lve and caring for them and what else could be best beautiful red flowers with it.

We began as strangers.

We became friends.

We became one with each other…

We remain as one forever.

************************************

Roses are red, violets are blue

I made this card just for you

It’s not the neatest, it wouldn’t pass a test

But it’s made with love–that makes it the best.

************************************

You are unique

You are caring and

You are the Best.

And I am the luckiest to have you in my life!

Happy Valentine’s Day my sweet heart!

************************************

Sometimes we make love with our eyes.

Sometimes we make love with our hands.

Sometimes we make love with our bodies.

Always we make love with our hearts.

************************************



It is very tough to believe a stranger,

But if someone loves you more than fish loves water,

Holds your hand tight with tears in his eyes and says,

The moment I saw you

I fell in love with you

I can’t live without you

and want to spend the rest of my life with you.

Happy Valentine’s Day Whatsapp Status Dp

On this day people send beautiful collection of messages and pictures of valentine day, to make it more special to your dear one. So here we have collected the best for you.

A day without you in my life should never come and even if it does, let that be the last day of my life.

A day without you is a day without sun, a night without you is a night without moon; a life without you is a life without life.

As busy as we get, we need to be reminded that we are still sweethearts. Valentine’s Day is a good day for me to stop and realize how wonderful you make me feel. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Cupid shoots well for me! He hit you and me with perfect aim.

Love is too weak a word for what I feel for you. One life is too small a time to express how madly I am in love with you.

Curved high on a mountain, covered deep in dew, I saw these words… I LOVE YOU!

Even though Valentine’s day costs a lot more with a girlfriend, you are the one girl in this world who is totally worth it.

Every moment I am not without you, my tears fill the ocean blue…By mine, my love, forever.

Every time I see you, I feel a little flame in my heart, that lights up, because… I LOVE YOU!

Happy Valentine’s Day Fb Covers Pictures

It is celebrated in many countries around the world, although it is not a public holiday in most of them, but still so many couples seen exchanging gifts with their loved once on this day.

















Wishing you all a Very Happy Valentine Day from Dekhnews.