Happy Sharad Navratri 2023 Wishes SMS FB Whatsapp Status Images Photos Wallpapers

From tomorrow i.e on 15th Oct. 2023, Sharad Navratri will starts. This festival took place twice in a year. which is Chaitra Navratri it is celebrated in the month of March-April. Sharad Navratri is celebrated in the month of September-October. Navratri is a Hindu festival and people celebrate this festival with Hindu religion and great zeal. Navaratri is a grand celebration to commemorate the Goddess of Power- Maa Durga. People do pooja on this day at their home by placing Kalash with Nariyal (coconut). People wear different colors of clothes for nine days. Navratri rejoices the triumph of good over evil to celebrate the killing of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga. Now below get complete details of Happy Sharad Navratri 2023.

Happy Sharad Navratri Wishes

*************************

Maa Durge,

Maa Ambe,

Maa Jagdambe,

Maa Bhawani,

Maa Sheetla,

Maa Vaishnao,

Maa Chandi,

Mata Rani meri aur apki manokamna puri karey..

JAI MATA DI.

*************************

May the nine nights of Navratri bring grace, joy, and fun,

Let’s worship Goddess Durga and the prayers are done.

Time to perform Dandiya and play around in circles,

And stage a mock-fight with Mahishasura which Durga won.

Wish you a very Happy and Blessed Navratri!

*************************

N = Nav Chetna

A = Akhand Jyoti

V = Vighna Nashak

R = Ratjageshwari

A = Anand Dayi

T = Trikal Darshi

R = Rakhan Karti

A = Anand Mayi Maa

May Nav Durga bless you always.

Wish you and your family a very Happy Navratri!

*************************

May this festival be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Navratri is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival will be great for you!

*************************

May your life be filled with happiness on this pious festival of Navratri,

Happy Navratri!

*************************

Happy Navratri SMS Messages 2023

*************************

This Navratri light the lamp of happiness, prosperity, and knowledge, Happy

Navratri!

*************************

May Maa Durga bless you and your family with Her nine swoops of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Devotion, and Empowerment!

Happy Navratri!

*************************

Pyaar Ka Taraana Uphar Ho;

Khushiyo Ka Nazrana Beshumar Ho;

Na Rahe Koi Gam Ka Ehsaas;

Aisa Navratra Utsav Is Saal Ho.

Happy Navratri!

*************************

Happy Navratri Images Photos Wallpapers Pics 2023

Navratri Greetings Cards Pictures 2023

Navratri FB DP Whatsapp Status 2023

**************************

Nav deep jalen

Nav phool khilen

Roz maa ka ashirvaad mile

Is navratri aapko wo sab mile jo aapka dil chaahta hai!

**************************

Maa Durga aapko

Bal, buddhi, sukh, aishwarya aur sampannta pradaan karen!

Jai mata di!

Navratri ki hardik shubhkamnayen!

**************************

Kabhi na ho dukhon se saamna

Pug pug Maa Durga ka ashirvaad mile!

yahi hai hamaari taraf se Navratri ki shubhkaamna !

**************************

Jagat paalanhari hai

Bhakti ka adhaar hai

Hamara mukti dhaam hai

Maa !

Navratri ki Shubhkamnaayen!

**************************

Lal rang ki chunari se saja Maa ka darbar,

Harshit hua man, pulkit hua sansar,

Nanhe nanhe kadmon se,

Maa aaye aapke dwar,

Mubarak ho apko NAVARATHRI ka tyohar.

**************************

Mata aayi hai khusiyon ka bhandar layi hai!

Sachche dil se to mang kar dekho,

Maa ke taraf se kabhi na nahi hogi!!

To prem se bolo “Jai Mata Di”

**************************

Prem se bolo Jai Mata Di

Zor se bolo Jai Mata Di

Sab milkar bolo Jai Mata Di

Navratri ke shubh parva par aapko hardik shubhkamnayen.

**************************

Jyoti me prakash, pulkit hai dharti,

Jagmagaye akash, diyon ki katar kahe,

Apke ghardwar viraje khushiyan apar

Wish you Happy Navratra.

**************************