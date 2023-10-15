Happy Shubh Sharad Navratri 2023 Quotes Wishes Sms Messages Whatsapp Status Dp Images

Navaratri is a Hindu festival. In the nine days, the people worship the different Goddesses on each day of Navratri. The word Navaratri means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit. This year, Navratri begins on 15th October and will continue till 25th October 2023. On 15th October, there is Ram Navmi. Navratri is an important major festival and is celebrated all over India and Nepal. All the Devotees keep a rigorous fast for nine days. The devotees spend their time worshipping various forms of Shakti.

Shubh Sharad Navratri 2023

Also, Theoretically, there are four seasonal Navratri. However, in practice, it is the post-monsoon autumn festival called Sharad Navratri that is the most observed in the honor of the divine feminine Devi (Durga). The festival is celebrated in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month Ashwin, which typically falls in the Gregorian months of September and October. So, as per the Hindu regional timing, people celebrate this festival after the end of Sharad. Also, everyone celebrates it in their own style but the formal way is very simple and the same.

There is one important thing is that on 21st September, the Hindu Nav Varsh is going to start. According to the Hindu calendar, in the month of the Shardiya, Shukla Paksha, Partipada (first day), the Hindu new year starts.

Happy Navratri 2020 Whatsapp Status

On the occasion of Navratri festival 2020, we have shared the collection of Whatsapp Status Quotes, Messages, Wishes, which you can share with Friends & Family.

May this Navratri brighten up your life With joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a happy Navratri.

Good wishes for a joyous Navratri, with plenty of peace and prosperity.

This Navratri light the lamp of happiness, prosperity, and knowledge, Happy Navratri!

Nav deep jale, nav phool khile Nit nayi bahar mile ,Navratri ke is pavan avsar par Aapko Maa durga ka aashirvad mile Jai Sherowaliye!!

Door ki sunti hai maa paas ki sunti hai maa to akhir maa hai maa to har majboor ki sunti hai HAPPY NAVRATRI!

Jagat paalan haar hai Maa,mukti ka dham hai Maa. hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai Maa. Happy Navaratri!

Happy Navratri Sms wishes Quotes 2023

Lal rang ki chunari se saja Maa ka darbar,

Harshit hua man, pulkit hua sansar,

Nanhe nanhe kadmon se Maa aaye apke dwar,

Mubarak ho aap ko Navratri ka tyohaar.

……………………………………………………..

Feast and have fun

The dandiya raas has begun

Maa is blessing us through

A very Happy Navratri to you.

……………………………………………………..

May the brightness of Navratri

Fill your days with cheer

May all your dreams come true

During Navratri and all through the year

……………………………………………………..

Lakshmi ka Hath ho,

Saraswati ka Sath ho,

Ganesh ka niwas ho,

Aur maa durga ke ashirwad

Se Aapke jeevan mai

prakash hi prakash ho.

……………………………………………………..

Hum ko tha intajaar wo ghadi aa gayi,

Hokar sing per sawaar Mata Rani aa gai

Hogi ab man ki har muraad puri,

Hrne ab ssare dukh Mata dwaar aa gayi.

……………………………………………………..

Navratri whatsapp Status 2023

Jagat paalan haar hain Maa,

Mukti ka dham hain Maa.

Hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,

Hum sabki raksha ki avatar hai Maa.

……………………………………………………..

Pyar ka tarana uphar ho,

Khushiyo ka nazrana beshumar ho,

Na rahe koi gam ka ehsaas

Aisa navratra utsav is saal ho..!!

……………………………………………………..

N-navchetna

A-akhand jyoti

V-vighna nashak

R-rajrajeswari

A-anand dayi

T-trikal drasti

R-rakshan krti

A-anandmayi

navratri ki shubhkamna.

……………………………………………………..

Navraat hai puja sankalp ki,

Atma-Shakti ki,

Kabhi na Haar manane wali

Pravarti ki,

Nirasha me asha ki kiran ki..

Apnakar Navraat ko safal banaye,

Happy Navratri.

……………………………………………………..

MAA ki jyoti se noor milta hai,

sab ke dilo ko suroor milta hai,

Jo bhi jata hai MAA ke dhwaar,

kuch na kuch Jaroor milta hai.

Shubh Navratri.

……………………………………………………..

Chaitra Navratri Wallpapers Images

सारा जहां है जिसकी शरण में, नमन है उस माँ के चरण में, हम है उस माँ के चरणों की धूल, आओ मिलकर माँ को चढ़ाएं श्रद्धा के फूल। शुभ नवरात्रि.

नमो नमो दुर्गे सुख करनी. नमो नमो अम्बे दुःख हरनी.!