Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on the 4th Thursday of November every year in the United States. Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday celebrated in Canada and the United States as a day of giving thanks for the blessing of the harvest and of the preceding year. It is celebrated on the second Monday of October in Canada and on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States. Several other places around the world observe similar celebrations. Thanksgiving has its historical roots in religious and cultural traditions and has long been celebrated in a secular manner as well. Now below get complete details about Thanksgiving Day 2023

Happy Thanksgiving SMS Wishes Sayings 2023

Thanksgiving comes but once a year,

But when it comes it brings good cheer,

for in my storehouse on this day,

are piles of good things hide away,

Each day I have worked from early morn,

to gather acorns, nuts, and corn.

This thanksgiving, may your home be

filled with the Lord loving presence,

abounding in the fullness of His joy

and the gift of His peace

as you reflect upon the blessings

he has bestowed upon you.

May you have a wonderful time this Thanksgiving,

With friends & family. Enjoy.

Happy Thanksgiving Day.

The year yields it’s harvest

sharing abundant blessings

may your Thanksgiving be blessed

with fruitfulness and over flowing love

from God shared with others.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day Quotes 2023

On Thanksgiving Day we are thankful for

Our blessings all year through

for the family we dearly love,

for good friends, old & new.

Give thanks to the Lord Jesus Christ for all those who have gone

before you who have doubted the status quo

and who have identified injustice and Impatiently fought against it.

It is when we stop thinking about what we don’t have or what we lack, and become grateful for who we are, that we can gain access to true unlimited inspiration.”

“We are blessed in so many ways; many things we take for granted but we should stop and be thankful each and every day.”



“Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.”

If the only prayer you said in your whole life was, “thank you,” that would suffice.

Thanks Giving Prayers Blessings Speech

Almighty God, Father of all mercies, your unworthy servants give you humble thanks for all your goodness and loving-kindness to us and to all whom you have made. We bless you for our creation, preservation, and all the blessings of this life; but above all for your immeasurable love in the redemption of the world by our Lord Jesus Christ; for the means of grace, and for the hope of glory. And, we pray, give us such an awareness of your mercies, that with truly thankful hearts we may show forth your praise, not only with our lips, but in our lives, by giving up ourselves to your service, and by walking before you in holiness and righteousness all our days; through Jesus Christ our Lord, to whom, with you and the Holy Spirit, be honor and glory throughout all ages. Amen. Book of Common Prayer/Book of Divine Worship.

Almighty and gracious Father,

we give you thanks

for the fruits of the earth in their season

and for the labors of those who harvest them.

Make us, we pray,

faithful stewards of your great bounty,

for the provision of our necessities

and the relief of all who are in need,

to the glory of your Name;

through Jesus Christ our Lord,

who lives and reigns with

you and the Holy Spirit,

one God, now and forever. Amen.

Book of Common Prayer/Book of Divine Worship

Praise the Lord.

I will give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart,

in the company of the upright, in the congregation.

Great are the works of the Lord,

studied by all who have pleasure in them.

Full of honor and majesty is his work,

and his righteousness endures forever.

He has caused his wonderful works to be remembered;

the Lord is gracious and merciful.

He provides food for those who fear him;

he is ever mindful of his covenant.

He has shown his people the power of his works,

in giving them the heritage of the nations.

The works of his hands are faithful and just;

all his precepts are trustworthy,

they are established forever and ever,

to be performed with faithfulness and uprightness.

He sent redemption to his people;

he has commanded his covenant forever.

Holy and terrible is his name!

The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom;

a good understanding has all those who practice it.

His praise endures forever!

From the Revised Standard Version

Free Thanksgiving Greetings Parade Pictures Photos Video 2023