Ugadi or Yugadi is a popular Hindu New Year festival which is actually celebrated in the Deccan region of India. The festival begins in the month of Chitra Suddha Padyami as per the Hindu panchangam means calendar and it marks the beginning of the Telugu New Year for the Telugu community. Ugadi is also known as Gudi Padwa by the people of Maharashtra and in Andhra Pradesh both Ugadi and Gudi Padwa being celebrated on the same day alongside in Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The festival involves Ugadi Pooja Vidhanam which is done as per the Ugadi Pooja Timings 2020.

Ugadi Wishes Sms Msgs

1) Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Ugadi and a Happy New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

……………………………………………………………

2) Best wishes on Ugadi 2023 and New Year Hope the lights of Ugadi bring glow and warmth to your life!

Wishing you a very happy New Year!

……………………………………………………………

3) Let the memories of moments shared with your loved ones fill your heart this Ugadi!

……………………………………………………………

4) May you have a year bright as the sunlight, fragrant as the rose and sweet as the honey!

Wish you a happy and prosperous Ugadi!

……………………………………………………………

5) Memories of moments celebrated together……. Moments that have been attached in my heart, forever……. Make me Miss You even more this Ugadi. Hope this Ugadi brings in Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness for you! HAPPY Ugadi

……………………………………………………………



……………………………………………………………

7) May you and your family have a bright and prosperous Ugadi!

……………………………………………………………

8) Wish all your dreams come true this Ugadi and you excel in every sphere of life!

……………………………………………………………

9) This Ugadi, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Ugadi!

……………………………………………………………

10) Happy Ugadi!!!

“U” thsavam

“G” owravam

“A” anandam

“D” hanam

“I” shwaryam

“UGADI” Shrikara Nama SamvatsraShubhakankshalu!!!

It is also believed as per mythology the Kali Yuga started when Lord Krishna left the world. After Lord Krishna left the world the Lord Brahma created the universe. This year the Hevilambi Nama Samvatsaram will be celebrated on 28th or 29th March.

On this day, people take thaliabhyangana Sanam (oil bath) as well as they decorates their houses with mango leaves as mango leaves are very important to perform the Ugadi rituals.

Ugadi Messages Hd Wallpapers Images

May your hate for your enemies fade away, May the darkness around you become lighter, May this Ugadi bring joy, health and prosperity to you and your family.

May this Ugadi bring in you the brightest and choicest happiness and love you have ever wished for May this Ugadi bring you the utmost in peace and prosperity. May lights triumph over darkness. May peace transcend the earth. Happy Ugadi!

This Ugadi, may your enemies become friends, the darkness of negativity fade away from your life and you discover a new person within you. Happy New Year!

The raw mangoes, neem and jaggery represent the sweet, sour and bitter flavors of life. May the flavors of Ugadi fill your life in the coming year!

May This Ugadi be as bright as ever May this Ugadi bring joy, health and wealth to you May the festival of lights brighten up you and your near and dear ones lives.





Bevu Bellagalante Bereyaly Nohu Nalivu Halu Jenu beretante Badhukina Yella Novu Maretante!

U – Ultimate

G – Glorious

A – Amazing

D – Days r

I – in front of U

‘Telugu samvatsaradi

“UGAADI” subhakankshalu”

On this day, the new samvatsara start which marks the cycle of sixty years and all the sixty samvatsara which are yet identified as important rituals’. The Hevilambi Nama Samvatsaram is the name of the Ugadi 2017 samvatsaram.

Know the Ugadi Pooja Timings 2017 which includes the offering of prayer in order to have an auspicious starting of the Telugu New Year and on this day Puja of the day is also done with full Vidh and rituals’.

It is a public holiday in states including, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. To start offering the prayers, we need to know the Ugadi Puja Vidhi Vidhi and rituals’ properly.

Ugadi Quotes 2023

his Ugadi, I wish that all of your dreams come true.

Be happy and successful. Happy Ugadi to you!

– – – – – – – – – –

You’ve been good throughout the year.

Hence, as your friend, I wish you nothing but the best.

May all of your wishes come true.

Have a blessed Ugadi Festival!

– – – – – – – – – –

This Ugadi, remember and accept that life is like Ugadi Pachhadi,

with lots of ingredients and tastes.

Hardships may come, but Lord will be there to help you.

Never give up, just like when you eat the recipe with 6 tastes.

Happy Ugadi to you!

– – – – – – – – – –

I wish you a life filled with prosperity and abundance.

Have a blessed and prosperous Ugadi!

– – – – – – – – – –

Sending you my warmest wishes this Ugadi

May this year be the start of more prosperous life

Wishing you all the best,

Happy Ugadi!

– – – – – – – – – –

This Ugadi, I wish that you realize your dreams and aspirations

And find new courage to pursue them

May you have a year full of blessings and prosperity.

Happy Ugadi to you and your family!

– – – – – – – – – –

Wishing you a happy and prosperous Ugadi

May this year bring you lots of happiness and life.

Ugadi Subhakankshalu

– – – – – – – – – –

May Ugadi be the harbinger of joy and prosperity to your life

As the new day of the year starts, may you have a heart filled with love and frolic

My best and warmest wishes to you on Ugadi!

Ugadi Pooja Timings 2020

PratipadaTithi Begins = 08:26 on 18th March 2020

PratipadaTithi Ends = 05:44 on 19th March 2020

The term Ugadi is taken from the Sanskrit word 'Yuga' which means age and 'Adi' which marked the begging of any good thing. Basically, Ugadi means begging of the new age which marked the living of people with peace and harmony.

Telugu New Year is celebrated with much zeal, fervour and happiness. People prepare special dish i.e., Ugadi Pachadi or Beva Bulla which is prepared with raw mango, tamarind and jaggery as main. Ugadi Pachadi will offer in puja and distributed as prasadam. Follow the UgadiPooja Timings 2017 and we have also furnished the Ugadi Pooja Vidhanam on this page.

On this day, people take thaliabhyangana Sanam means oil bath and after decorating their houses with mango leaves they perform the Ugadi rituals. Telugu New Year is celebrated with much zeal, fervour and happiness as well on this day they prepare a special cuisine Ugadi Pachadi or Beva Bulla which are cooked with the raw mango, tamarind and jaggery. Ugadi Pachadi will offer in puja as well as after Puja done this is being distributed as Prasad.