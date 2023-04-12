Happy Vaisakhi 2023: Wishes Quotes Messages Punjabi Baisakhi Whatsapp Status Images

Vaisakhi festival is celebrated in the Punjab region, Vaisakhi is also known as Baisakhi. Vaisakhi is especially important for the Sikh community as it marks the establishment of the Khalsa. More recently, this festival is also celebrated around the world by the Sikh diaspora. Vaisakhi is a harvest festival of Punjab, or according to the Punjabi calendar, it is the New Year for the Punjabi people. This day is also observed as the thanksgiving day by the farmers whereby the farmers pay their tribute, thanking God for the abundant harvest and also praying for future prosperity. Vaisakhi is one of the three festivals chosen by Guru Amar Das Ji to be celebrated by Sikhs. The festival of Vaisakhi is celebrated with joy and happiness among Indian people. People on this day also share wishes and messages with their near and dear ones through so many social media. So if you are looking for some wishes then you can scroll this page and get them. Happy Baisakhi Wishes & Quotes

Happy Vaisakhi Wishes in Punjabi

Nachle gaale humare saath….

Ayi hai Baisakhi khushiyon ke saath…

Masti mein jhoom aur kheer-puri kha…

Aur na kar tu duniya ki parwa….

Baisakhi Mubarak Ho!!

Tussi Hasde yo sanu hasaan vaaste…

Tussi rone yo saanu rovaan vaaste….

Ek vaar rus ke ta vekho sohneyo….

Marr javange tuhanu manaan vaaste….

Baisakhi da din hai khushiyan manaan vaaste….

Baisakhi diyan vadhiyan.

I wish you a very Happy Baisakhi….

May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds,….

bring all the years full of love and contentment….

May you come up as bright as sun,…

as cool as water and as sweet as honey….

Hope this Baisakhi fulfill all your desires and wishes.***Happy Baisakhi***

Oh Kheta di mehak…

Oh jhumara da nachna…..

bada yaad aunda hai….

tere naal manaya hoeya har saal yaad aunda hai….

dil karda hai tere kol aake Vaisakhi da anand lelaan…

Ki karan kam di majburi,….

Phir vi dost tu mere dil vich rehnda hain…..***Happy Baisakhi***

Happy Vaisakhi Sms Messages in Punjabi

Pyaar di jyot dilan vich jalaa jaavey…

Bichhdey dilaan nu milaa jaavey….

Phir khiliyan pyaar di kaliyaan ve…

Mennu cheddiyan saari sakhiyaan ve…

Karan rabb daa shukar dil naal main…

Mennu bichhdyaa pyaar milya mele vich…

Rabb har saal ehoji baisakhi lyaavey…

Jithey har bichhadyaa pyaar mil jaavey…

Singh Surmey GOBIND De Piyare…

Sikhi De Sitarey….

Khalse Di DHan Zindagi…..

Jina Sheesh Vi Dharam Uto Varey…

Khalse Di DHan Zindagi…..

Happy Vaisakhi un Khalseya De Naa….

Tuhadi naal bas ik mulakaat hoyee….

Akhan hi akhan ch baat hoyee….

Baisakhi ch nave pyar di shuruyat hoyi….

Jindagi ch khushiyan di barsaat hoyee…

***Happy Baisakhi 2023***

May this Festival of Baisakhi give your life a new start…

May give you positive way of living and above all….

May you get showered with blessings of God

while you walk on path of Truth….Happy Baisakhi…

Happy Baisakhi Status Quotes

I wish you a very Happy Baisakhi.

May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds,

bring all the years full of love and contentment.

May you come up as bright as sun,

as cool as water and as sweet as honey.

Hope this Baisakhi fulfill all your desires and wishes.

Happy Baisakhi!!

I wish you a very Happy Baisakhi. May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds and bring all the years full of love and contentment.

May you come up as bright as sun,

as cool as water and as sweet as honey.

Hope this Baisakhi fulfill all your desires and wishes.

Happy Baisakhi.

Has deyon Doston nu hasaan vaaste, Marr java Doston ko manaan vaaste.Baisakhi hai khushi manaan vaaste. Baisakhi ki vadhiyan saare parivar nu. Happy Baisakhi!

Sunhari dhup barsat ke bad,

thodi si khushi har baat ke baad,

usi tarah ho mubarak aap ko ye nayi subah kal raat ke baad.

Happy Baisakhi!!

SMS bhejan da nahi si shonk saanu,

teri yaad ne mobile fada dita,

Message likhde likhde space muki,

assi overwrite alloweed la dita,

yaara mereya message reply karin,

assi apna farz nibha dita!!

Happy Baisakhi

