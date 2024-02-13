Valentine’s Day is neither a public nor a private holiday. All colleges, offices, schools, government and private institutions remain open on this special day. But those who wish to make the day take a personal holiday to celebrate with their partner.

Valentine’s Day is popular around the world and is celebrated in many places, including India.However, none of them was associated with love.

Valentine’s Day is a popular global day that is becoming popular in India over the years. Many people, particularly young people, in India started celebrating and enjoying the day in recent times.Popular Valentine’s Day symbols include flowers, cupid, arrows, love birds, the colour red and hearts.

The heart is the symbol of love as it is also a symbol of life. Giving one’s heart to another person is the ultimate expression of love. Flowers and roses have long been associated with love.The day is hugely celebrated in Western regions but is starting to make its presence in other countries as well.

Valentines Day Whatsapp Status

A day without you in my life should never come and even if it does, let that be the last day of my life.

A day without you is a day without sun, a night without you is a night without moon; a life without you is a life without life.

As busy as we get, we need to be reminded that we are still sweethearts. Valentine’s Day is a good day for me to stop and realize how wonderful you make me feel. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Cupid shoots well for me! He hit you and me with perfect aim.

Love is too weak a word for what I feel for you. One life is too small a time to express how madly I am in love with you.

Curved high on a mountain, covered deep in dew, I saw these words… I LOVE YOU!

Even though Valentine’s day costs a lot more with a girlfriend, you are the one girl in this world who is totally worth it.

I thank god because he made me meet you in the journey of life.

I thank my life; because it gave me you…I love my life because you are a part of it.

I want to let you know that I want you to be my Valentine. Again!

I was reborn when you first kissed me. Part of me died when you left me. But now I still live, waiting for the day you return to me.

I will hold on you forever because I have never known someone more special than you.

I will wait for you till dawn even if it is the darkest night.

Every moment I am not without you, my tears fill the ocean blue…By mine, my love, forever.

Every time I see you, I feel a little flame in my heart, that lights up, because… I LOVE YOU!

Valentines Day Wishes

Valentines Day Pictures

Valentines Day Images

Dearest sweetheart, a day without you in my life must never come for if it does, then that will for sure be the last day of my life. Happy Valentine’s Day!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

As busy as we might get, we must remind each other that we are still sweethearts and that will remain forever. Now that it is Valentine’s Day, allow me to express how happy I am to have you in my life, I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Love is just too weak of a word to express what I feel for you. One life is just not enough to tell you how madly in love I am with you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Each moment that I am far from you, it seems that my tears could fill the ocean blue. I love you, Happy Valentine’s Day!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

The day we met is a day I will never ever forget. I have never been so happy since they day I found you. Happy Valentine’s Day my love!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Every time I see you, I could feel a little flame in my heart lighting up. And that’s because I truly love you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Valentines Day Messages

Happy Valentine’s Day, sweetheart! I am really lucky to have you in my life. You are fun, crazy and smart, and being with you is definitely the happiest moment in my life.

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Love might be one of the most misunderstood feelings in this world. Yet, it weakens the brain, causes the cheeks to glow, eyes to sparkle and blood pressure to rise. Happy Valentine’s Day!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

When you trip over love, you can still get up. But when you fall in love, you will fall forever. I love you, Happy Valentine’s Day!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

On this day, lovers exchange gifts and cards for proposing to their love while single men and women go out in a find of their valentine. Several clubs and discs organise special romantic nights on this day which is accompanied by music, candle light dinners and other romantic settings.They stand for love, friendship and romance. The colour red is associated with love and passion.

Love birds yet another symbol of Valentine’s Day as it has been said that they search for their mates on Valentine’s Day. Also, the god of love in mythology is responsible for shooting arrows to make people fall in love with each other.