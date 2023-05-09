Harbhajan Dang Death Reason? SAD District Chief Harbhajan Dang Passed Away in Sleep

The Breaking news is coming that Ludhiana SAd Chief is no more between us. He was a senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-B). Harbhajan Singh Dang was a chief of the Ludhiana unit of Shiromani Akali Dal. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. This news is making controversy. People are very excited about the complete information about Harbhajan Singh Dang. This news is on every news channel headline. People have many quarries regarding this news. How he died? What was the cause of his death? Was he suffering from any serious disease? If you want to know complete information about this news so continue with the page and read the full article.

According to the sources, the Chief of the Ludhiana unit of Shiromani Akali Dal, Harbhajan Singh Dang passed away. He was only 69 years old. Harbhajan Singh Dang served as a SAD councilor in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation five times. As per a statement by SAD leader Ranjit Singh Dhillon, he said that on Saturday Harbhajan Singh Dang was feeling unwell when he campaigning for the Jalandhar Bypoll. On that day he was on duty in the Phillaur area. He was feeling unwell and felt ill.

Harbhajan Dang Death Reason?

If you are searching for how he died and what was the cause of his death so let us tell you that he died due to a heart attack on Monday in the city. He was only 69 years old. Even, he was a patient of a diabetic and also on Sunday he was doing vomiting. He was taking medicine for this disease. On Sunday morning when he was feeling unwell then he was rushed to near hospital but the doctor declared that Harbhajan died. He passed away on Sunday.

According to the sources, his primitive rites were performed on Sunday at Model Town Extension cremation ground. Further, he worked for his party till his last breath. He won the municipal corporation elections a total of five times. His wife’s name was Surjit Kaur who won ward number 47. This ward is reserved for women. The Harbhajan also worked as a Chairman of Punjab Health Systems Corporation. He served as chairman from 2016 to 2017. He has also two sons. In 2018, when he won the municipal polls, he was made the leader of the opposition. Everyone knows his honesty. This is a very difficult time for his wife and sons. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.