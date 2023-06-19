Hardeep Singh Nijjar Death Reason? Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Killed in Canada

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that Khailstani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar wanted by an Indian government, was shot and killed in a target in Canada’s Surrey. Since the news has come on the internet as soon as this news went viral on social media platforms now uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people are very shocked. This news became a topic of discussion many people are searching for this news as they are very curious to know about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

On the basis of the report, Recently, Nijjar's name was included in a list released by the Indian government, Names of 40 other designated terrorists. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a Rs 10 Lakh reward on Nijjar after he was charged with conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Death Reason?

The scheme to kill the priest has been devised by the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Nijjar was responsible for promoting the secessionist and terror agenda of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s run “Sikhs for Justice”. It was after he accepted himself as a fraudulent element involved in terror activities in India, Pannun appointed him his separatist organization SFJ’s representative in Canada tasking him with promoting the “Referedum-2020 campaign. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was based in Canada and was the chief of the KTF. Earlier, the NIA had also filed a written record against Nijjar in a case of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts agast India.