Hari Shankar Tiwari Death Reason? Famous Politician Hari Shankar Tiwari Dies at 89  

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that a very famous politician Hari Shankar Tiwari has passed away reportedly. He was a former member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly who is no more among us and he took his last breath on Tuesday at the age of 89. Recently his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened. Currently, the whole political community mourning his death.

Hari Shankar Tiwari was an Indian gangster and politician who belonged to the Samajwadi Party from Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the village of Tanda, Chillupar, in the Gorakhpur district. He was the first gangster who succeeded in elections from jail in Indian Political History. He remained an assembly member for several years while getting selected from Chillupar and was known for his Brahmin politics. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Hari Shankar Tiwari Death Reason?

Hari Shankar Tiwari Death Reason?

Politician Hari Shankar Tiwari is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 at the age of 89. His passing news has been confirmed by his son, Vinay Shankar Tiwari. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after Kidney failure.

He was a beloved son of the Bhishma Shankar who was also a member of Parliament. He achieved a huge success due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. It is very painful for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Since his passing news has come on the internet and went viral on the social media platform now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. May Hari Shankar's soul rest in peace.