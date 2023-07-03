Harish Magon Death Reason? ‘Gol Maal’ Actor Harish Magon Passed Away at 76

It is very painful to announce that a very well-known actor Harish Magon has passed away. He was a veteran Bollywood actor who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 76 on Saturday. He was a very talented and wonderful person. Since his demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life suddenly. Now many people are very curious to know about Harish Magon and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Harish Magon was a very amazing person who is known for his cameos in several films. He was very popular for his movies including Chupke Chupke, Namak Halaal, and Gol Maal. He was a very amazing guy who made his career by himself. While he did small roles in multiple movies, one largely remembers seeing him in the 1979 Hrishikesh Mukerji film ‘Gol Maal’. He completed his graduation from FTII. He was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

A very renowned actor Harish Magon is no longer between us and he took his last breath on Saturday, 1 July 2023 when he was 76 years old. Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) announce the news of his passing on Twitter. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report. there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. But it would have to do with age-related illness. As we already mentioned that he was a very wonderful person and he achieved huge success in his career. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as they lost a beloved person. Many famous personalities along with many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.