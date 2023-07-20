Harold Tekel Cause Of Death? Former US Marine Jumps to Death From Luxury Manhattan Building

Here we are sharing a piece of saddening news with you that Harold Tekel has passed away recently. He was a former US Marine who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 91. It is very painful news for his community as they lost their beloved person. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened. Now many people are searching for Harold Tekel’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Harold Tekel was a very wonderful person who worked as a lieutenant in the Marines. He is survived by his wife Rochelle, 88, and three daughters. He lived in the 35-story residential building, 200 Central Park South. He was a very amazing person who did great work in his career. He loved to spend his free time with his family and friends. He was a very amazing person also known for his kind nature. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Harold Tekel Cause Of Death?

Harold Tekel is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 when he was 91 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his daughter Terry Grossman. Since his passing news came on the internet lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died after falling from the 17th floor of his luxury apartment building in Manhattan, which overlooks Central Park. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, he handed on the sidewalk of the Seventh Avenue side of the building and was pronounced dead at the spot. He was a very amazing person who did great work in his career and he will be missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Harold Tekel’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.