Harpreet Harp Uppal and Gavin Dies In Edmonton Shooting CCTV Video Footage

An incident has come to light on the internet which you will be shocked to hear. Recent news has revealed that Harpreet Harp Uppal and Gavin were killed in a targeted gang-like Edmonton shooting attack. Yes, you heard it right. This firing attack quickly went viral on the internet in the blink of an eye. Even after hearing about this incident, people have started asking questions like when this firing incident happened. Have the police arrested the attackers many other questions. But we have collected for you every information related to this incident. So, without delay, let us proceed with the article and know this news in depth.

According to sources, the shooting attack took place on November 10, 2023, in which Harpreet “Harp” Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin were killed in a targeted shooting. This incident has given rise to attacks like violence in the Edmonton community due to which people had to face many difficulties. On the other hand, the loss of lives of two innocent people in this accident is not a shock for their families. Soon after receiving information about the death of Harpreet Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, the police took the matter seriously and continued their investigation.

Harpreet Harp Uppal and Gavin Dies

Investigation has revealed that the firing incident was carried out by a gang. However, till now the police have continued their investigation to solve this accident and have put all their efforts into collecting evidence of this incident. Even the police have demanded from the people of the community that the person who witnessed this accident should come forward and give his statement about this matter so that some help can be provided in solving this case. The family can never forget the death of Harpreet Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin.

The Edmonton community is mourning the death of 41-year-old Harpreet Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, along with their family. As far as the question of organizing the funeral of Harpreet Harp Uppal and Gavin is concerned, till now their family has not shared any information regarding it. Till now, only this news related to the incident of the death of Harpreet Harp Uppal and Gavin in firing has come out, which we have shared with you in this article.