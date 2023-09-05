Harris Wolobah Cause of Death? 14-yr-old Dies After Taking Part in Lethal TikTok ‘One Chip Challenge’

In this article, we are going to talk about Harris Wolobah. As per the sources, a 14-year-old boy lost his life after doing the TikTok challenge. TikTok is a famous social media platform where people create videos. A new fear unfolded recently, a boy lost his life after doing the TikTok challenge. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and becoming a hot topic on the internet. This news is circulating all around the internet. This article, help you to learn recent viral news that is coming from Massachusetts. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a 14-year-old boy lost his life after taking part in the lethal TikTok ‘One Chip Challenge’. The boy was a student of 10th grade. The victim’s name is identified as Harris Wolobah who was 14 years old at the time of his passing. His life is too cut short. Currently, One Chip is a challenge that ic tend on TikTok. Sometimes, social media challenges leave us in danger. The body was following the TikTok challenge in which he was taking the world’s spiciest chip. After accepting the challenge the boy generated significant attention from the viewers. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Harris Wolobah Cause of Death?

Further, the boy is no more and he was from Worcester, Massachusetts. According to the sources, Harris was feeling a stomach ache at his school. The incident happened on September 1, 2023, when Harris was feeling a stomach ache. He was at his school on that day. After, the medical reports I found that Harris was following the wired social media challenge which caused his death. Firstly, he feels better after returning from the hospital but after some time his body left his soul at around 4:30 pm. This incident happened just before his basketball tryouts.

He was not able to take a breath properly. He was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him on his arrival. This is the first case of consumption of the fiery chip. He was not single who followed this challenge, there were many other students who were taking medical attention. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all the young men and women he impacted during his life.” The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. This news reminds us that never follow this type of challenge it can be risky for our lives.