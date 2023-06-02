Harrison Ford’s Daughter: Georgia Was Diagnosed With Epilepsy, Family Wiki-Bio

In this article, we are going to talk about Harrison Ford. He shared some memories that how he reacted when his daughter Georgia was diagnosed with epilepsy. Currently, his news is on the top of the social media headlines. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you are one of those who are interested to know the same, then this article is for you. Continue reading for more details and information and follow us around for all the insights. Harrison Ford recently made headlines once again. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

As per reports, in an interview, Harrison Ford said ” When you love one who suffers from this disease, it can be devasting. We all know the very well-known Harrison Ford as the archaeologist who took a number of exciting adventures onscreen. But, one of the most important roles in life will always be as a father. The actor was at the NYU Langone Medical Center’s Find a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures event, where he revealed that his 26-year-old daughter has suffering from epilepsy disease. She is very talented. She is joining me to thank FACES.

Harrison Ford’s Daughter

Further, if we talk about Harrison Ford, he is an American actor. He has been a leading man in films of various genres and is regarded as an American cultural icon. He was born on July 13, 1942. The actor also spoke at the event and illustrated the various seizures his daughter faced during her teen years before finally being diagnosed. His daughter’s name is Georgia. She is 32 years old. She has appeared in various films. The actor Ford announced his daughter’s disease in 2016. Further, Ford has not shared his personal life’s information publicly, he just talked about his career and struggles days.

The actor Ford really loved his daughter, Georgia. She mostly says that she is my hero. He always added that his daughter is his idol. This disease affected his life. This disease mostly affected Ford. He has already shared that epilepsy has badly impacted his family. He was aware of this disease, it may be past history of this disease in his family. This disease affected the entire family. His bond is very strong with his daughter. Both daughter and father were seen together in West Hollywood on May 9. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.