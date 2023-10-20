Headline

Harrison Outram Suicide: Curtin University Student Harrison Outram Passed Away

21 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

A little while back, once again a piece of horrific news is going viral on the internet in which it is being told that a 27-year-old student of Curtin University took his life. Yes, you heard it right. As it spread rapidly on the internet, this news has grabbed a lot of headlines and everyone is getting attracted to see the news around them. Even after hearing this news, many people have started asking why the boy took his life. What might have been the reason behind him doing this? Have the police recovered any evidence from the investigation of this case and many more questions. Do you also want to know about this news? If yes, then stay with us till the article because we have collected for you every information related to this incident.

Harrison Outram Suicide

According to the current reports, it is being told that the boy’s name was Harrison Outram, whose age was 27 years. Harrison Outram has become a matter of concern for the people due to the news of his suicide. Harrison Outram was a very promising engineering student who was studying at Curtin University. But no one had anticipated that he would take his own life by committing suicide. The news of Harrison Outram’s death has created an atmosphere of despair all around.

Harrison Outram Suicide

As soon as the police received the news of Harrison Outram’s suicide, realizing the criticality of the situation, they started their investigation on the matter with their officers at the spot. After the investigation, the police gave a statement to the public about this incident and said that his body was recovered from the campus of Curtin University, after which the police sent the body for postmortem.

However, the police are still continuing their investigation on this matter and are busy finding out why Harrison Outram committed suicide. The police have also started questioning the people of Curtin University to solve this case. After the death of Harrison Outram, his family is sad because his family did not think that he would take such a big step. Harrison Outram’s suicide has shocked everyone from his family to the Curtin University community. Till now, the news regarding the execution of this accident and Harrison Outram becoming a victim in this incident has come to light, which we have shared with you. Don’t forget to follow us to get information about more news related to this.

