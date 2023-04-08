Harry Lorayne Death Reason? Legendary Magician Harry Lorayne Passed Away at 96

Recently shocking news has come on the internet that a very famous American magician Harry Lorayne has passed away. He was called “The Yoda of Memory Training” and he is no longer among his close ones. He took his last breath on Friday. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one had imagined that he would lose his life like this. Many people are very curious to know about Harry Lorayne and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Harry Lorayne was a memory training expert and writer who was born on in Lower East Side of New York City on 4 May 1926. He studied magic in Hamilton Fish Park in the 1930s. He began serving as a table magician at Billy Reed’s Small Club in New York at 70 E. 55 St. He was also very popular for his incredible memory demonstrations and appeared on multiple TV shows including 24 times on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. He was a prolific writer who wrote books for both experienced magicians and the general public on memory training. He was a very amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Harry Lorayne Death Reason?

The foremost expert on memory training Harry Lorayne is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 7 April 2023, Friday. Since the news has come on the internet and many people are very saddened by his death and now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But still, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Harry Lorayne was a very amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Harry Lorayne’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.