Harry Reeder Car Accident: Prominent PCA Pastor Harry Reeder Dies in Car Crash

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article.

Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case.

Harry Reeder Car Accident

Harry Reeder, the senior pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church. On Thursday morning, a collision occurred on Dunnavant Valley Road near Dunnavant Place. Reeder’s vehicle, a 2022 Buick Envision, crashed into the rear of a stopped 2022 International dump truck as it was making a turn. Sadly, Reeder, 75 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene by Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans. The driver of the dump truck, Brad Dawson, aged 38, was unharmed in the accident. Harry Reeder had been serving as Briarwood Presbyterian Church’s senior pastor since 1999 when he replaced the church’s founder, Rev. Frank Barker. Briarwood Presbyterian Church has a substantial congregation with over 4,000 members.

In response to this tragic incident, Briarwood Executive Pastor Bruce Stallings released a statement to AL.com expressing his condolences and addressing the loss. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.