Haryana: Armed Men Break Into House, Gangrape 3 Women in Front of Family

Armed men break into house, and gangrape 3 women in front of family in Haryana. Four men reportedly entered the home of three female laborers in Panipat, Haryana, while armed with knives and other sharp weapons, and allegedly assaulted them in the presence of their family members. On Thursday, police in Haryana’s Panipat reported that three women were allegedly assaulted by four unidentified men in the presence of their family members. This incident occurred late Wednesday, with the accused wielding knives and other sharp-edged weapons.



The four men forcibly entered the residence where the families resided, proceeded to restrain the family members of the three female laborers using ropes, and subsequently proceeded to steal their money and jewelry, according to the police. In another unrelated incident occurring late Wednesday night, approximately one kilometer from the previous occurrence, a sick woman was assaulted, resulting in her tragic demise, while her husband was subjected to a robbery, as reported by the police.

The police have raised suspicions of the same individuals being behind the second incident, as the attackers forcibly entered the couple’s residence and subjected them to physical assault. Additionally, they robbed the man of his cash and mobile phone. Vijay, the Station House Officer at Matlauda police station in Panipat, stated that both incidents occurred within the same village and emphasized that an ongoing investigation is in progress, with no arrests made at this time.



In the recent years, the backlog of cases involving crimes against women in Haryana increased to 93 percent, even as nearly five women faced rape incidents daily, and 275 brides lost their lives due to dowry-related issues, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report ‘Crime in India-2021’. During the same year, the police registered a total of 16,826 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special Act and Local Laws (SLL) for crimes against women, with 6,426 cases turning out to be false, 467 accused being convicted, and 2,174 cases resulting in acquittals.



Before the year 2021, Haryana’s lower courts had 30,071 pending cases awaiting trial, and 9,057 new cases were sent for trial in that year, increasing the total to 39,128 cases. By the end of 2021, there were 36,475 cases still pending trial in the state, with a conviction rate of 17.7 percent and a pendency percentage of 93.2 percent, after a total of 2,653 cases related to crimes against women were disposed of during the year.