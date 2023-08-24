Haryana’s Nuh: Oil Tanker Driver, Helper Killed in Crash With Rolls-Royce Caught on Video

Recently the news has come on the internet that an oil tanker driver and his helper have been killed after being involved in an accident. This tragic accident took place on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in this district. Recently the news has come on the internet that it circulated on social media platforms. This news has left many questions in people’s minds and lots of people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

As per the report, two were killed while three occupants of a Rolls-Royce were wounded when the heavy vehicle collided with the luxury car in Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The horrible incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the tanker, which was being driven on the wrong side, hit the car near Umri Village under Nagine police station boundaries, they stated. Since the news came on the internet many people have been very shocked as no one thought that they would lose their lives life like. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Helper Killed in Crash With Rolls-Royce

Police stated the limousine instantly caught fire after being hit by the tanker, but all its five residents were recused in the nick of time by their relatives who were closely behind in another automobile. The two victims have been identified as tanker driver Rampreet and his helper Kuldeep. They were both citizens of Uttar Pradesh. It is very painful news for their close ones as no one thought that they would lose their lives like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, the three wounded, residents of the luxury automobile, have been identified as Tasbir and Divya and they were residents of Chandigarh. Vikas, a resident of Delhi, police started adding they had been taken to Gurugram’s hospital for treatment. Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet as many people want to know the complete information. But still, there is not much information about the accident as police are investigating the case. Here we have shared all the information that we had. If we have any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.