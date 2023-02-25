Hasan Ali Khan Death Reason? Famous Businessman Accused in Money Laundering Case Dies at 71

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous Businessman Hasan Ali Khan has passed away recently. He was arrested in a Money laundering case and he was currently out on bail. Recently the news has come on the internet. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and now many people have been mourning his death on the internet. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Hasan Ali Khan and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

On the basis of the report, Hasan Ali Khan is no more among his close ones and he breathed last on Thursday, 23 February 2023 in Hyderabad at the age of 71. His demise news has been confirmed by his lawyer on Friday. His lawyer Prashant Patil stated, Khan passed away on Thursday night and his body has been taken to Pune on Friday morning. But still, his exact cause of death has been not disclosed yet. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Hasan Ali Khan Death Reason?

Reportedly, Hasan Ali’s lawsuit was one of the first few to be registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Mumbai. The PMLA was enacted in 2002 and executed in 2005 to check tax evasion and money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate filed a case against Hasan Ali Khan based on data from the Income Tax department that he and his associate kept bank accounts outside India. The agency asserted that it took quick steps to block the transfer of budgets from his Swiss bank accounts. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, khan was arrested four years later on 7 March 2011 after officials of the Income Tax department explored his residential premises in Mumbai and Pune and discovered documents that disclosed he had a Swiss bank account with $8 billion in deposits. Currently, Hasan Ali Khan's lawyer Prashant Patil said that would request the court to resume the trial so that Khan gets justice. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.