HasanAbi Blasts xQc During Livestream: ‘Schizo’ Amid Twitch vs Kick Drama Explained!

Recently the name Felix Lengyel has come on the internet and it is trending on social media platforms. Felix Lengyel is a former internet personality who is better known as xQc. A very famous star xQc, Hasan Dogan Piker asks HasanAbi and Imane Anys aka Pokimane accumulated to talk about Twitch and Kick on 21 June 2023.

During the live stream, HasanAbi blasted xQc. Internet personality xQc created headlines after receiving a $100 million Kick deal. This has caused a break in the streaming community. One side cheers the former ‘Overwatch’ pro, while the other side condemns it. Since the news has come on the internet it circulated on the social media platforms. Currently, this news gaining huge attention from the people and now this news become a topic of discussion. Now people are searching for this news. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

HasanAbi Blasts xQc During Livestream

As per the report, Star xQc stated the plot was “naturally worse” than heartened individuals to bet. The streamer rebuke HasanAbi, asserting that he did not raise the issue as he has a personal bubby of YouTuber Ethan Klein of H3H3 Productions. He also remembers that streamer Mizkif answered Twitch streamer Trainwreckstv about a cryptocurrency project called Joltcoint.HasanAbi fired back at xQc that kick ambassadorTrainwreckstv influenced his thoughts and arguments. You are on the right page for more information about the news so please read the article till the end.

He stated," Okay, I had been not stating that you are Trainwashed or you're Train-posting beforehand." He went on to say" I was saying your discussion resembled Trains. Now, I'm stating it. You are f**king Trainwashed king, bro! Who the f**k talked about Joltcoin or Mizkif or all that stuff? Now, I'm saying this. You're the shit king – you're crazy! You're acting crazy right now!" While the two Twich stars discuss if xQc must sign the lucrative Kick deal, their fans wonder how long this "breakup" will last. Fans believe that this time it will be different and that the Twitch duo will soon get along better.