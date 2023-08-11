Hawaii Wildfires: Harrowing Video of Residents Fleeing in Car Leaving Woman on Road Splits Internet

Here we are sharing big and shocking news with you that difficult time shows the best and the most sinister of humanity. In one case in Hawaii, as per Governor Josh Green, where the state is presumably experiencing the most significant catastrophe in history, a viral video raises the question of whether humanity is dead. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platfroms. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, in the 30-second video, a group is seen leaving in a car. Although the windows of the car were closed, one could see that the residents were suffocating. As they passed through the burning blazes, they found a lady lying on the road. The group could be listened stating that there was nothing they could do to protect her, so they decided to move on. The user who posted a video captioned it “Humanity is dead. They just drove right past her and left her for dead”. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Harrowing Video of Residents Fleeing in Car Leaving

Since the video came on the internet it went viral on social media platfroms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people were shocked. 80% of the Lahaina fire is now controlled. But, there are six fires still fuming on Maui and the Big Island. In the fire, 53 people lost their lives, as of yet. Josh Green stated it is the most extensive natural catastrophe in the state’s history. At least 20 people have maintained non-fatal wounds. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, when the video showing the automobile inhabitants driving past the lady went viral users of the social networking sites were divided. While numerous users criticised the residents 'behaviour as selfish' some others supported them for making the tough determination not to stop. One social media user attempted to argue that if they had ceased to check on the female and taken her with them, she likely would have suffocated even more.