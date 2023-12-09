HCFR: 2-car Crash on Highway 905 Injures 2, Blocks Traffic, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating the Highway 905 Incident: Two-Car Collision Results in 2 Injuries and Traffic Blockage. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Horry County Fire Rescue reports that two individuals sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision along Highway 905. Emergency crews from HCFR responded to the incident near Dukes Road around 6:03 p.m., involving two cars. Both injured individuals have been transported to a local hospital. HCFR urges drivers to steer clear of the area to ensure the safety of on-site personnel and prevent additional traffic disruptions.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is conducting an investigation into the incident. When it comes to motor vehicle accidents, the stark reality of the risks we encounter every time we take the wheel becomes evident through hard data. Despite cars being arguably safer than ever, the statistics underscore the considerable journey we still have to traverse to ensure genuine road safety. Regardless of whether the accident rates are on the rise or decline, the undeniable truth is that there are far too many incidents resulting in severe injuries and fatalities.

HCFR: 2-car crash on Highway 905 injures 2

