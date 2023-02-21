HDR Lyngdog Death Reason? Former Meghalaya Minister HDR Lyngdog Passed Away at 66

Indian ministry is mourning the passing of the Former Meghalaya Home Minister, HDR Lyngdoh sadly passed away at the age of 66. Yes, the part of the Indian ministry has gone from this world leaving his family and supports devastated. According to the sources, HDR Lyngdoh took his last breath on Monday, February 20, 2023, during a campaign for the upcoming state assembly election. He was the United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the Sohiong assembly in East Khasi hills. Now, the polls in the state will not be conducted in 59 out of 60 assembly constituencies.

According to the media reports, HDR Lyngdoh died after he suddenly collapsed during the election campaigning. Then, he was taken to the hospital. Lyngdoh had lost the 2018 polls which he had contested on a Congress ticket. The reports say that the UDP candidate was to contest from Sohiong in the polls scheduled for February 27, 2023. He was confirmed dead by the doctor in the hospital. At the time of his death, HDR Lyngdoh was 66 years old. Conrad K Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister condoled the demise of the politician and tweeted,” Shri HDR Lyngdoh served the state in different capacities over the years & was a dedicated leader to the people. His demise is a great loss to Meghalaya. May his soul rest in peace”.

HDR Lyngdog Death Reason?

Well, HDR Lyngdoh had already represented the constituency for many terms. Badly, he lost his last election to Samlin Malngiang of the Hills State People’s Democratic Party. He was commonly known among his loved ones as Maheh, and served as the Home Minister in the Dr. Mukul Sangma-led Congress government. He won as an MLA first time from Sohiong in 1988 on a Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) ticket and remained till 1998.

But in 1998, he lost the seat to RA Lyngdoh of the United Democratic Party (UDP). He won as an MDC on the Congress ticket in 1999 from the Sohiong-Nongspung constituency. Now, the mortal remains of the Lyngdoh will be taken to his residence at Laitumkhrah. Family members, near and dear ones of late Donkupar Lyngdoh gathered at the premises of Bethany Hospital Shillong to pay their respect”.

Another tweet reads,” Saddened by the sudden demise of Former HM & senior leader of the State, Maheh H.D.R.Lyngdoh.Maheh HDR served the state in different capacities in many years & was a dedicated leader to the people.His sudden demise is a great loss to Meghalaya. May his departed soul rest in peace”.