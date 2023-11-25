Hector Dela Missing: Missing Tiktoker Has Been Found Safe

Recently, shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a man named Hector Dela has gone missing. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Hector Dela’s disappearance is making a lot of headlines on the internet. After hearing the news of Hector Dela’s disappearance, people have started asking many questions like when did Hector Dela go missing? When was Hector DeLa last seen? Has the police launched an investigation to find Hector Dela? For this reason, we have collected for you every information related to the news of Hector Dela’s disappearance. Continue reading the article to know in depth the news of Hector DeLa’s disappearance.

According to the information, it has been revealed that Hector Dela was a resident of West Bay of Cuba, which has become a topic of discussion among people these days due to the news of its disappearance. It is being told that Hector Dela was last seen on 14 May 2016. Hector DeLa was 40 years old when he went missing. When he did not return home on May 14, his family started worrying about him. His family tried to find him for every possible reason. But when his family understood this matter, his family took help of the police.

Hector Dela Missing

Understanding the helplessness of the family, the police had continued their investigation to find Hector Dela. On 16 May 2016, when the police issued a search warrant for Hector Dela in his entire area. But unfortunately, at that time nothing could be found about Hector Dela. Everyone was praying that Hector Della would be found safe by the police. After his disappearance, his family was in a very bad condition. So much so that everyone had given up hope that Hector Dela would ever be found again.

His family also took help of social media to find Hector Dela. Hector Dela’s family has spread all the information about him on social media and asked everyone that if anyone sees Hector Dela, they should contact his family. With this, there were some improvements in a case and Hector Dela was detected through big social media platforms like TikTok. With this, the ongoing case of finding Hector Dela was closed. Here we have shared with you all the information related to Hector Dela’s missing. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news because we will provide you with all the latest news.