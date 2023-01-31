Heddy Lester Death Reason: Dutch Eurovision Star and Singer Passed Away At 72:- It is heartbreaking to announce that the beloved Dutch singer and actress, Heddy Lester sadly passed away at the age of 72. The news of her sudden passing has left everyone in shockwaves including her family and friends. Since the news of her death was confirmed, many people are coming ahead to pay tributes to her and giving deep condolences to her family as they lost their beloved family member. According to the sources, the news of her sudden passing was confirmed on Facebook by a post that reads,” Such a beautiful person, And so much fun. Heddy Lester R.I.P” said Peter Warren-Jowett.

Well, any official statement has not been revealed yet but many posts and tweets are revealing that Heddy Lester has gone from this world. As per the reports, Heddy took her last breath on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was known outside the Netherlands for her participation in the 1977 Eurovision Song Contest. After that, Heddy Lester went widely famous across the world and gained massive popularity. During her career, she created several singles and albums to remain among the top-rated singer of the era. If you want to know more about her and how did she die? Keep reading this article.

Who Was Heddy Lester?

Born as Heddy Lester in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She began her professional career with Gert Balke as the duo April Shower, who had a minor hit with “Railroad Song” in 1971. Along with this, Heddy’s father ran a restaurant in Amsterdam, where she met singer Ramses Shaffy, with whom, she started to touring and also, launched her solo career in 1974.

After three years in 1977, Heddy’s song “De mallemolen” written by her brother Frank, was chosen by a celebrity panel as the winner in the Dutch Eurovision selection. Later, she moved forward to take part in the 22nd Eurovision Song Contest, held in London on 7 May. After her appearance in Eurovision, she began working in a variety of both musical and dramatic stage roles including by Lorca, Euripides, and Joshua Sobol.

Heddy Lester Death Reason

According to the sources, the cause of Heddy Lester’s death has not been confirmed yet but the sources say that the cause of her passing was age-related ailments that killed Heddy Lester. Still, the autopsy reports are underway. Along with this, Mama Look Upon Me, Railroad Song, It’s So Funny and Danny’s Song were some hits of the singer. Heddy Lester will be always remembered by her family and fans.