Heranjalu Rajendra Ganiga Death Reason? Renowned Yakshagana Artist Heranjalu Rajendra Ganiga Dies

It is very sad to share that Heranjalu Rajendra Ganiga left this world at the age of 41 years and his death news is heartbreaking news for his family members. He was a Yakshagana artist and was completely dedicated over two and half decades of his life to the art of Yakshagana. His death news is making headlines on the internet and many are showing thier attention to his passing. His family and so many of his loved ones are expressing thier sorrows for his loss. Let’s see what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and more about himself or his death.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, he dedicated more than two years of his life to the art of Yakshagana, and his talent graced events in Marankatte, Haladi, Soukar, and Neelavara mela. He was suffering from a long illness and lost his life after a long battle with his illness. He took his last breath on Thursday 21 September 2023 at a private hospital in Manipal, a suburb and university town within Udupi, in coastal Karnataka, India and he was 41 years old at the time of his passing. The exact information about his illness is not announced publicly nor many details have been shared related to his illness.

Heranjalu Rajendra Ganiga Death Reason?

He was a popular artist of Yakshagana and he performed amazingly. If we discuss the Yakshagana then it is a a traditional folk dance form popular in Coastal Karnataka districts and now his death news is creating a buzz on the internet sites. His talent graced many events in Marankatte, Haladi, Soukur, and Neelavara mela and he served in the meal for around ten years. He was a beloved member of his family and was a great person among his loved ones. Swipe up this article and continue your reading.

He died after a brief illness and died on Thursday at the age of 41 years and his demise news is making buzz on the internet. He was survived by his beloved mother and a substantial community of art enthusiasts who admired his exceptional contributions to the world of Yakshagana. Lots of people are expressing their sadness for his loss and giving tributes to him. Many are supporting his family at this painful moment and sharing thier condolences for his loss. Presently, there is no details have been shared by any one of his family members related to his funeral and obituary.