Hero Glamour XTEC Launched: Disc Price, Images, Mileage, Specs and Images

In the Automotive world, a pioneer brand HERO again set its stronghold on the market with a recent exciting launch of its new Motorcycle. We are talking about their entry into the Two Wheeler Segment industry with new HERO Glamour.

The recently launched Hero Glamour competes with models such as the Honda Shine 125, TVS Raider, and Bajaj Pulsar 125. Hero MotoCorp has officially unveiled the new Hero Glamour motorcycle, which is now on sale at a starting price of Rs 82,348 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Enthusiasts can now explore and purchase the refreshed model from Hero MotoCorp’s authorized dealer network. At the core of the new Glamour lies a 125cc engine, which produces 10.8PS of top power and 10.6Nm of maximum torque. This powerplant is matched with a 5-speed transmission. Utilizing Hero MotoCorp’s i3S (idle stop-start system) technology, the bike promises a claimed fuel efficiency of 63kmpl.

Back in 1984, Hero Honda commenced its operations as a collaborative venture between India’s Hero Cycles and Japan’s Honda. In 2012, Hero MotoCorp gave the green light to a proposal that involved merging the investment arm of its parent company, Hero Investment Pvt. Ltd., with the automaker. This decision was made 18 months after the separation from Hero Honda. The brand name “Hero” is used by the Munjal brothers for their flagship entity, Hero Cycles Ltd. Formed in 1984, the Hero Honda Motors Limited came into being through a partnership between the Hero Group and Honda Motor Company. The company was based in Dharuhera, India, with both the Munjal family and the Honda group holding a 26% stake in the venture.



The company altered its name from Hero Honda Motors Limited to Hero MotoCorp Limited on July 29, 2011. The British firm Wolff Olins was behind the development of Hero MotoCorp’s novel brand identity and logo. In 2014, Hero made updates to its range of 100cc engines, specifically for the 110cc bikes, excluding the Hero Dawn model and this new HERO Glamour is an addition to it. The latest Hero Glamour features a completely digital instrument cluster and a USB charging port. The sporty look of the motorcycle is further enhanced by the chequered stripes. Notably, the seat height has been lowered by 8mm for the rider and 17mm for the pillion. Buyers can choose from two variants of the motorcycle: drum and disc. Here are the variant-specific prices for the Hero Glamour.