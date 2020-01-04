Hero HF Deluxe BS6 launched in India Price Starting at Rs 55,925 Specification Features :- Hero MotoCorp has launched the country’s first 100 cc BS6 version of its popular commuter motorcycle, the HF Deluxe. Claimed by the manufacturer to be the first motorcycle in the entry-level segment to receive the update, Hero has launched the motorcycle in two variants. The base variant featuring self-start and alloy wheels has been priced at Rs 55,925, while the more premium self-start alloy wheel with i3S technology carries a sticker price of Rs. 57,250, both ex-showroom, New Delhi. The HF Deluxe BS6 will be available at all authorized Hero dealerships across the country from January 2020.

Under the BS6 update, the HF Deluxe now features fuel-injection for a more precise air-fuel mixture thus improving the efficiency and rideability of the bike. Depending on the engine load and ambient conditions, the system adjusts the air-fuel mixture on a real-time basis through the help of sensors and the engine control module. According to the company, this type of fueling system is typically maintenance-free and does not break down easily.

As for specifications, the HF Deluxe’s updated 100cc engine features ‘XSens Technology’ (10 sensors) and is rated to produce 7.94bhp of max power at 8000rpm and 8.05Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. In comparison to the BS4 version, the HF Deluxe BS6 is 9 percent more fuel-efficient while being 6 percent faster in acceleration, according to Hero. The higher-spec version also gets Hero’s i3S (idle start-stop system).

Hero HF Deluxe BS6 Specification Features

Besides this, the motorcycle remains the same in other aspects. Built around a tubular double-cradle frame, the bike is suspended by telescopic forks upfront and dual shock absorber at the back. Braking is done by drum brakes at both ends, fortified by Hero’s version of the combined braking system. The motorcycle is 1,965 mm in length, 720 mm in width and 1,045 mm in height. Ground clearance continues to be the same at 165mm and wheelbase at 1,235mm. On the cosmetic front, the motorcycle continues to follow the same design but receives all-new graphics and two new colour schemes of Techno Blue and Heavy Grey with Green.

Hero has designed and developed the new HF Deluxe BS6 completely in-house at its R&D hub, the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Following the launch of the HF Deluxe BS6, Hero will be bringing in a slew of BS6 compliant products shortly.