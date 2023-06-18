Herrscher Of Rebirth Seele: S-Rank Honkai Impact 3rd

In this article, we are going to talk about Herrscher. Lots of questions are arriving on the internet related to Herrscher and many are continuously hitting the search engine to know more about this topic. A Herrscher is a human who has merged with Houkai energy and has given into the will of Houkai to destroy the current era of human civilization. In the German language, a Herrscher means lord, ruler, and sovereign but he is a human. Let us know the complete detail about a Herrscher and also talk about some more important points related to this topic.

Herrscher Of Rebirth Seele

As per the exclusive sources and information, a Herrscher is refer to a human that has merged with Houkai energy. He has given into the will of the Houkai to destroy the current era of human civilization. He is also known as a Lawman, Lawmaker, or Ruler and a Herrscher is an envoy, or rather apostle of the Honkai, who inhabit human vessels that are capable of adapting to it, manifesting out of the host’s negative emotions. A Herrscher needs a human body to host them and they are proved to be as strong as a human. It is said that if there is no special factor and it can be killed if its physical form is destroyed or if its gems are extracted/destroyed from their bodies.

To become a Herrscher, someone may absorb sufficient Houkai energy of about 1000 HW (Houkai Welt) or higher and to become a Herrscher gem, it requires at least 2000 HW or more. There is a total of four phases in the Herrscher Awakening Process and there are some methods are also mentioned to control or destroy a Herrscher like Self-control, Body containers, Core drain / extract/destroy / trap and Body destroy. Welt Joyce was the first Herrscher of Reason, Welt Yang was the second Herrscher of Reason and Bronya Zaychik was the third Herrscher of Reason.

Different worlds have different and various Herrscher in thier world. Let us know the abilities of Herrscher. They have a Superhuman memory, reconstruct anything that has been thoroughly understood, Spacetime manipulation, Electricity and lightning manipulation, Ideal fluid manipulation, control of life or death, and many other abilities. Here are some Herrscer revived by Sirin including Aphora, Agata, and Galina.