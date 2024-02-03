High-Speed Chase in Dallas: 4 Lives Lost Including Deavion Aubert & Sabria Hernandez

Recently, a fatal crash incident took place that claimed the lives of four individuals, and all the deceased were identified as Deavion Aubert, known as DeDe, Sabria Hernandez, Rob, and Anthony Lisbon. The news of this fatal crash incident is running in the internet trends and creating a buzz among netizens. It has sparked renewed debates about the risks associated with high-speed chases. Many are hitting the online platforms to get further details related to this accident and multiple questions have been raised over the internet. We made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this accident, so read it completely.

The details of this tragic crash incident were shared by the deputies officially on 2 February 2024. According to the reports and news, this heart-wrenching incident unfolded overnight on Thursday 1 February 2024 in a catastrophic crash in downtown Dallas. In this accident, a total of four individuals were involved who were identified as Deavion Aubert, known as DeDe, Sabria Hernandez, Rob, and Anthony Lisbon. This accident was linked with high-speed chase activities and has sparked renewed debates about the risks associated related to these accidents. Several details are left to be shared related to this accident, so swipe and keep reading…

High-Speed Chase in Dallas

The matter of this accident began when officers from the Irving Police Department spotted a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of North Belt Line Road. And, when they tried a traffic stop to block the vehicle, the driver chose to evade the police, initiating a high-speed chase that would end in downtown Dallas. At present, the exact details have not been officially confirmed, but it is reported that the chase turned into a fatal turn when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a flyover near I-35 and Woodall Rogers. A disastrous accident occurred. All four people were badly injured and died on the spot.

The four victims, Davion Aubert known as Dede, Sabria Hernandez, Rob, and Anthony Lisbon, were in the stolen vehicle and lost their lives after the crash, which also affected the occupants of the stolen vehicle. Moreover, a Dallas County Sheriff's deputy was injured when the suspect's vehicle collided with a light pole, causing it to fall onto the deputy's vehicle. Some CCTV footage has also been shared which shows the seriousness of the accident. Details of the personal lives of the four victims are unknown. The investigation is ongoing.