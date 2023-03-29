High-Speed Chase: Pursuit Suspect Dies After Jumping out of a Stolen CHP Cruiser

A long chase ended after a man who had stolen a patrol car from a California Highway Patrol jumped out of the moving car in the middle of the road. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 28 after a suspect who carjacked a police cruiser jumped out the vehicle during a high-speed pursuit, said cops. According to the sources, the man has been pronounced dead at the scene. The man was baled out of the stolen California Highway Patrol vehicle in the Lancaster area during the live-streaming chase. Keep reading to know more details here.

According to the sources, the man had been battling mental health problems and stole the vehicle after being involved in an accident near Santa Clarita. During the pursuit, he also stole a shotgun and an assault rifle. News sources suggest that the firearms were secure inside the vehicle. In the end, the high-speed pursuit reached to its end when the suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle as it was moving at around 45 miles/h on the 138 Freeway. The live chase was reported by the news media and covered the entire incident. Now, the video has been circulating on social media that reveals the entire 138 Freeway incident.

What Happened To The Suspect?

According to the sources, the suspect in the case has not been identified yet. After he jumped out of the vehicle while moving, he struck and fell to the ground unconscious in the middle of the highway. At that time, police also performed CPR to save him and made emergency calls to get help. Later, the body of the suspect was moved to the side of the road to clear the transportation. It was confirmed that the man was declared dead at the nearby hospital in the Antelope Valley despite the efforts of first responders.

Alec Pereyda, CHP Officer stated,” CHP personnel on scene performed life-saving measures and the driver was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased”. The officer revealed that CHP started to receive calls about the reckless driver on Interstate 5 near Castaic at around 11:45 AM. According to reports, the offender was involved in a two-car incident, and when the CHP arrived to check on one of the initial collision victims, the suspect was able to board the oncoming Dodge Charger cruiser and take off. The identification of the man has not been made public but the sources are trying to collect the details about the deceased. Stay tuned with us to know more details.