Highway 1 Accident: Two People Died in Crash Along Near Lompoc CCTV Footage

3 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Recently, a shocking crash accident occurred along Highway 1 and Santa Rosa Road near Lompoc and this incident was so tragic. The news of this crash is making headlines on the news channels and rapidly running in the trends of the social media pages. It is coming forward that two people lost thier lives in this crash and there is an investigation has been begun regarding this incident. Lots of people are showing thier interest in this sews and hitting the online platforms to know more. Let’s continue this article to know more about this incident and we will try to cover all the details related to this incident.

Highway 1 Accident

According to the reports, the Santa Barbara County Fire said and confirmed that two people passed away in a crash along Highway 1 and Santa Rosa Road near Lompoc. The news of this incident is running in the trends of the internet and many social media users are showing their attention to know more. This incident took place at about 05:30 pm and the cause behind this incident is under investigation. Our sources have fetched a lot of details about this incident. The authorities also shared some more details and statements. So, keep continuing your reading to know more about this incident.

Highway 1 Accident, Two People Died in Crash

It was a horrifying crash incident but it is not shared about how many vehicles were involved and it is not verified yet. In this crash incident, two people died and one suffered critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he is getting treatment for his injuries. Some authorities units are on the incident spot and the investigation is ongoing. After this incident, Santa Barbara County Fire got reports and they responded to a traffic collision along Highway 1 and Santa Rosa Road. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

The authorities have only confirmed that two people lost their lives and this incident happened at 05:30 pm along Highway 1 and Santa Rosa Road. It was a traffic collision but the how many vehicles was involved not confirmed and the collision vehicle was not confirmed. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is continuing the investigation but presently, the details are limited, and not a lot of information has been revealed yet. Our sources continue to fetch more details about this crash incident and we will update you soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.

