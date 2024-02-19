Highway 1 in Burnaby One Person Killed, Two Others Critically Injured in Crash

Recently, a tragic crash took place on Highway 1 in Burnaby and the news of this incident is making headlines on the news channels. It is reported that one was killed and two others were critically injured in this accident. The authorities also made their presence and have shared some details regarding this incident. It also led to the road’s closure, but now the eastbound lanes at the exit have been reopened fully. This crash news is making headlines on the news and attracting the attention of people and netizens. Several questions have arisen, so we made an article and shared all the available details.

Our sources have fetched all the available details and the RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj stated some details. Reportedly, this was a road collision accident that took place at about 03:45 am on Sunday early-morning 18 February 2024 on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at the Sprott Road exit. In this accident, two vehicles collided with each other, leading to this fatal accident, and a total of five people were involved in it, out of which one died, two were in critical condition and two had minor injuries. Many details are unclear regarding this accident, so continue reading to learn more…

Highway 1 in Burnaby One Person Killed

After the collision, local people tried to help the people injured in the accident and informed the authorities. Then, they immediately reached the spot and found a female passenger dead. In addition, they transported three female passengers to the hospital, two of whom were in critical condition. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanz said, “They received information that a vehicle in which four passengers were traveling eastbound and had stopped on the side of the highway near the Sprott Street off-ramp. On the other side, an SUV was also traveling eastbound, and unfortunately, hit the vehicle.” Read on…

The news of this collision spread like wildfire on the internet and many users are sharing their reactions by commenting. It was reported that a vehicle carrying four passengers was struck by an SUV at approximately 3:30 pm and stopped on the eastbound side of Highway 1 at the Sprott Road exit. Three female passengers were taken to hospital, where one was declared dead and two were in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle was released from the scene with minor injuries. Exact details have not been revealed, nor have those of the victims.