Highway 101: 6 Injured in Multi-Car Pileup CCTV Footage Explained

A collision on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara results in six individuals being transported to the hospital. Good Day Readers. Today news has stated a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara results in six individuals being transported to the hospital. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A collision involving multiple vehicles took place in the southbound lanes, just a bit south of the Carrillo Street offramp. In the early hours of Tuesday, a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara left six people injured, one of them seriously, as reported by the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Fire Battalion Chief Michael Hoose informed Noozhawk that this crash, which involved three vehicles, happened in the southbound lanes just south of the Carrillo Street offramp.





Additionally, multiple vehicles suffered damage as a result of debris on the road, according to Hoose. The occupants of two vehicles needed extrication, and all six patients were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital using three AMR ambulances. Details about their identities and conditions were not yet accessible. A single vehicle tore away a significant portion of the guardrail, which ended up on the offramp, Hoose noted. Following the accident, the freeway was reduced to just one lane as emergency teams attended to the injured individuals and worked on clearing the wreckage and debris.

6 Injured in Multi-Car Pileup

The California Highway Patrol was conducting an investigation into the collision.