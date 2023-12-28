Highway 101 Accident: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Crash, Slowing Traffic Through San Luis Obispo

Today, we will talk about a fatal accident that happened when a driver drove his car wrongly and collided with two vehicles. It is reported that it was multiple vehicle crash incident and the news of this incident is making headlines over the news channels and internet sites. It is creating a great buzz and attracting the interest of many who are hitting the search engine platforms to get more details. Several questions have been raised in people’s minds and surfaced over the internet, so we made an article and shared all the available details related to this fatal crash.

There is a video also shared related to this crash that featured three crashed vehicles and it is continuously circulating in the trends of internet sites. It is reported that it was a fatal accident and one individual was injured seriously. It occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday 27 December 2023 on southbound Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo and one driver was detained for this collision. It is not confirmed but some sources claimed that it occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. near Broad Street. The excat circumstances surrounding this incident are not disclosed and not much further details have been shared yet. Keep continuing your reading…

Highway 101 Accident

In this accident, three vehicles were involved and one was a wrong-way driver who was initially reported traveling northbound on the southbound shoulder. The crashed vehicles were identified as a pickup truck and two cars. It is reported that a total of four people were involved in this accident, including a male suspect, a female driver in a car, and two people in a pickup truck. Among the injured victims, a woman was injured badly on her leg and immediately rushed to the hospital with a leg injury. The people in the pickup truck did not suffer any injury. Scroll down and continue your reading.

After this accident, the locals reported the authorities and they began an investigation to understand all the circumstances surrounding this accident. The deputies have arrested the person who was driving in the wrong way and was behind this crash. The suspect was identified as Ryan Johnson, a 47-year-old male resident of San Luis Obispo. He was arrested on suspicion of hit and run and driving under the influence, both felonies. The deputies believed that some quantity of drug was used by the suspect before the collision. The investigation is underway.