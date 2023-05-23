Highway 101: Three Dead, 5 Hurt After Chain-Reaction Crash in Sunnyvale Footage

Recently shocking news has come on the internet that three people dead and five people were injured in the crash. This shocking incident happened on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale early Monday morning, 22 May 2023. Recently this news has come on the internet many people are very stunned. Now many people are searching for this news on the web as this news left many questions in people’s minds. People are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the California Highway Patrol, after the chain-reaction crash, people have been taken to the hospital. Two dead people were identified as 28-year-old Tyler Tolentino Rasay and 24-year-old Paul August Dennig. But currently, there is no information about the third victim as it has been not disclosed by Sunnyvale authorities. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that it would happen. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Three Dead, 5 Hurt After Chain-Reaction Crash

According to the report, an investigation of the incident is ongoing by Sunnyvale. They believe that the chain reaction started following the Ford Pickup truck hitting the center divider of the highway, blocking the northbound lanes. Afterward, many other automobiles collapse into the pickup, causing crashes involving six vehicles. Three people allegedly got out of their vehicles after the initial collision and have been hit by another car, causing two other victims were also smacked by another vehicle. But, Sunnyvale officers have not confirmed if these two victims were Paul August Dennig and Tyler Tolentino Rasay. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, still, it is not clear to the public exactly how Tyler and Paul were killed.NCB Bay Area traffic journalist Mike Inouye tweeted that both directions of Highway 101 have been closed following the crash. This is very painful and shocking news for those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. Currently, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made in connection with the accident. Here we have shared all the information which we had. If we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.