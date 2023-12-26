CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Highway 104 Accident: 7 People Sent To Hospital, Dog Dead After Crash

36 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Seven individuals were transported to the hospital, and a dog lost its life following a crash on Highway 104 on Sunday. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Four children and three adults sustained injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening. Richmond County District RCMP are conducting an investigation following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday evening that resulted in seven individuals, including four children, being hospitalized and the unfortunate death of a dog.

Responding to a crash report near Whiteside, N.S., just before 6 p.m., police, firefighters, and paramedics found a severely damaged Volkswagen car and Toyota van at the scene. The 42-year-old female driver of the van, hailing from Halifax, appeared to have life-threatening injuries, while four children (aged 3, 5, 7, and 9) and a 36-year-old van passenger, also from Halifax, were reported to have sustained serious to life-threatening injuries. The RCMP reported that the driver of the car, a 28-year-old man from New Brunswick, appeared to have sustained life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a dog was found deceased in the car.

Both drivers were extracted from the vehicles with the assistance of fire services, as stated by the RCMP. Although the highway remained closed for several hours overnight, it was reopened before 8 a.m. on Monday. In 2021, 52 percent of motor vehicle crash fatalities nationwide resulted from single-vehicle incidents. Montana and Hawaii shared the highest percentage of deaths in single-vehicle crashes at 70 percent, while Nebraska recorded the highest percentage of deaths in multiple-vehicle crashes at 57 percent.

Certain states only provide blood alcohol concentration (BAC) data for a small fraction of passenger vehicle drivers. In cases where the driver’s BAC is not available, the U.S. Department of Transportation utilizes a multiple imputation model to estimate it. The precision of BAC information is highest in states reporting a significant percentage of crashes with disclosed BAC data. The table below displays estimated percentages of fatally injured passenger vehicle drivers with BACs at or above 0.08 percent, exclusively for states with a BAC reporting rate of 70 percent or higher.

These estimates are derived from known BAC values when provided and imputed BAC values for drivers without available data. In 2021, the national reporting rate for blood alcohol concentration (BAC) among fatally injured passenger vehicle drivers was 59 percent. Reporting rates exhibited significant variability, ranging from a peak of 95 percent in Hawaii to a minimum of 9 percent in Mississippi. Thirty-one states achieved BAC reporting rates of at least 70 percent. Within this subset, Montana recorded the highest estimated percentage of fatally injured drivers with BACs of 0.08 percent or higher (47 percent), whereas West Virginia had the lowest (21 percent).

