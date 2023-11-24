Highway 111 Accident: Five die in Thanksgiving Crash, CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating about a Thanksgiving crash on Highway 111 claims the lives of five individuals. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A tragic two-vehicle collision occurred on Thanksgiving Day on Georgia Highway 111, resulting in the loss of five lives. According to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock, the incident involved a van traveling west toward Meigs and a pickup truck heading east toward Moultrie, colliding approximately 200 yards west of Bay-Rocky Ford Road. The crash occurred after 3 p.m., and as of 7:45 p.m., the victims’ names were still unavailable.

Additional van occupants were taken to hospitals in Thomasville and Tallahassee, while the pickup truck driver was airlifted to Tallahassee, with the extent of their injuries unknown. According to Brock, a Georgia State Patrol trooper investigating the wreck reported that there were a total of 10 people in the van. Verlyn Brock mentioned that among the deceased individuals, one was a child approximately 3 years old.

Highway 111 Accident

The Observer has sought information from the Georgia State Patrol, and we will provide updates to this story upon receiving a response. In 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recorded 37,461 fatalities resulting from 34,436 fatal motor vehicle crashes, averaging 102 deaths per day. Back in 2010, an estimated 5,419,000 crashes occurred, with 30,296 being fatal, causing 32,999 deaths and injuring 2,239,000 individuals. Traffic collisions claim the lives of approximately 2,000 children under 16 each year.



The United States reported 3,613,732 motor vehicle fatalities from 1899 to 2013. While the number of deaths and deaths relative to the total US population decreased for most of the previous two decades, a reversal occurred in 2015, continuing to rise in 2016 by 200%. Between 1979 and 2005, annual deaths decreased by 14.97%, and deaths per capita decreased by 35.46%. The 32,479 traffic fatalities in 2011 marked the lowest in 62 years, since 1949. Notably, US government motor death statistics only account for incidents on public roads and exclude occurrences in parking lots, driveways, and private roads. In 2021, the United States witnessed 39,508 fatal motor vehicle crashes, leading to 42,939 deaths. This translated to a death rate of 12.9 per 100,000 people and 1.37 deaths per 100 million miles traveled. Rhode Island had the lowest fatality rate per 100,000 people at 5.7, while Mississippi had the highest at 26.2.